Jackets Outlast Tigers, 49-47

BOX SCORE (PDF)

THE FLATS – In the final six minutes, Georgia Tech forced five Clemson turnovers, while committing zero, went 3-for-4 from the free throw line and Jasmine Carson hit a three-pointer as the Yellow Jackets outlasted the Tigers, 49-47, Sunday afternoon. The win moved Tech to 13-3 overall and 4-1 in ACC play, while keeping the Jackets undefeated at home with their eighth win in McCamish Pavilion.

How It Happened

Tech led 38-32 entering the final 10 minutes of action, after leading by as many as 11 points in the second quarter, but Clemson opened the final frame with an 11-3 run to capture its first lead of the game. Clemson’s Kendall Spray hit her only three-pointer of the game in the fourth quarter, knotting the score at 41-41 for the first time since the opening quarter. The Tigers and Jackets tossed the lead back-and-forth over the next few possessions before Tech regained its final lead when Lorela Cubaj pulled down her own offensive rebound and found an open Jasmine Carson on the wing. Carson knocked down her fourth three-pointer of the game to return the lead, 47-45, to Georgia Tech for the final time. Carson connected on a pair of free throws to cushion Tech’s lead, 49-45, before Kobi Thornton hit the final bucket of the game to account for the final 49-47 tally.

Clemson outscored Tech in the second half, 28-23, but the Jackets posted an 8-4 run to close the game and overcome the Tigers’ late rally. Tech forced 22 Clemson turnovers and converted the miscues into 22 points, while the Tigers only scored seven points off 14 Tech turnovers.