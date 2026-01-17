Jackets Open Spring with 7-0 Victory Over Georgia State

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis got off to a stellar start to the spring Saturday with a 7-0 win over in-state foe Georgia State.

Tech (1-0, 0-0 ACC) took two of three doubles matches from the Panthers (0-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) starting with a 7-5 win for Alejandra Cruz and freshman Seri Nayuki over Maria Paredes and Zeynep Erbakan. Given Roach and Eleni Karantali defeated Mia Petrovic and Defne Erbakan, 6-2, to capture the doubles point for the Jackets. Taly Licht and Olivia Carneiro dropped their match, 6-3, to Sara Radojevic and Sveva Bernadi.

In singles action, Cruz once again shined for the Ramblin’ Wreck with a win over Maria Paredes, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 1-0 (10-8). Licht also won her match in three sets over Sara Radojevic, 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5). Given Roach clinched the victory for Tech by defeating Zeynep Erbakan, 6-4, 6-0.

Adding to Tech’s singles rout were Carneiro (6-1, 6-2 over Sveva Bernardi), Nayuki (6-4, 6-0 over Mia Petrovic) and Sabritt Dozier (6-1, 6-3 over Defne Erbakan).

The win over the Panthers improved the Jackets to 27-4 all-time in the series and the 15th-straight win by the Yellow Jackets.

Results

Doubles

Alejandra Cruz/Seri Nayuki (GT) def. Maria Paredes/Zeynep Erbakan (GSU) 7-5 Sara Radojevic/Sveva Bernadi (GSU) def. Taly Licht/Olivia Carneiro (GT) 6-3 Given Roach/Eeni Karantali (GT) def. Mia Petrovic/Defne Erbakan (GSU) 6-2

Singles

Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Maria Paredes (GSU) 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 1-0 (10-8) Taly Licht (GT) def. Sara Radojevic (GSU) 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5) Given Roach (GT) def. Zeynep Erbakan (GSU) 6-4, 6-0 Olivia Carneiro (GT) def. Sveva Bernardi (GSU) 6-1, 6-2 Seri Nayuki (GT) def. Mia Petrovic (GSU) 6-4, 6-0 Sabritt Dozier (GT) def. Defne Erbakan (GSU) 6-1, 6-3

Tech treks to Auburn Tuesday, Jan. 20 for a showdown with the Tigers at 4 p.m. ET.

