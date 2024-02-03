Jackets Open Road Swing at Wake Forest

GEORGIA TECH (13-9, 4-6 ACC) at WAKE FOREST (4-17, 0-9 ACC)

Georgia Tech women’s basketball opens a two-game road swing on Sunday at Wake Forest. In the first of two meetings against the Demon Deacons this season, the Yellow Jackets look to snap a three-game skid having played three ranked opponents in as many games. Tech is coming off an 85-48 loss to No. 14/16 Notre Dame. Stout defense from the Fighting Irish kept only one Yellow Jacket in double-figures as Kara Dunn led offensively with 17 points.

Wake Forest comes into the Sunday matinee on a nine-game skid, seeking its first conference win of the season. The Demon Deacons were last victorious in a 66-59 win over Marshall at home on Dec. 21 to round out non-conference play. Elise Williams paces Wake Forest offensively, averaging 10.1 points per game, while Alexandria Scruggs secures a team-best 5.3 rebounds per game.

After splitting the two games last season, Georgia Tech owns a 50-28 all-time record against Wake Forest dating back to the first meeting in 1979. Tech has taken four of the past five outings and two of the last three in Winston-Salem. Each team captured their home victories last season, most recently with Tech logging a 63-55 decision in McCamish Pavilion on Feb. 16, 2023.

THE TIP-OFF

Georgia Tech is led offensively by Kara Dunn who averages 15.8 points per game. Dunn ranks ninth overall in scoring in the ACC and is tied for eighth in scoring in ACC games only.

In conference games only, Georgia Tech boasts two players in the top 20 in scoring – Kara Dunn (t-8 th ) and Tonie Morgan (13 th ).

) and Tonie Morgan (13 ). Tech also boasts two players in the top 20 in rebounding in the ACC in overall games – Tonie Morgan (9 th ) and Kayla Blackshear (17 th ). Morgan also ranks in ACC games as she is 12 th , while Blackshear is tied for 20 th .

) and Kayla Blackshear (17 ). Morgan also ranks in ACC games as she is 12 , while Blackshear is tied for 20 . Tonie Morgan is the only player in the league to rank in the top 10 in rebounding and assists. Morgan is 9 th in rebounding and 4 th in assists in overall games.

in rebounding and 4 in assists in overall games. Morgan is also the only true guard to rank in the top 10 in the ACC in rebounding. Alyssa Utsby (UNC) is listed as a guard/forward and sits at No. 3.

Leading Tech from three-point distance, freshman Rusne Augustinaite is shooting 36.8 percent from long range, helping highlight her strong inaugural collegiate campaign. Augustinaite ranks third overall in the ACC in three-point field goals made and is seventh in ACC games only.

Augustinaite is the only freshman in the league to rank in the top 5 in 3-point field goals made at No. 3 in all games.

As a team, Georgia Tech ranks third in the ACC in assists, averaging 16.00 assists per game. Virginia Tech leads the league at 17.33 assists per game, while Notre Dame comes in second at 17.30.

In ACC games only, Georgia Tech ninth in three-point field goal percentage. The Yellow Jackets are hitting 31.0 percent of its field goal attempts. Louisville leads the ACC at 37.6 percent.

