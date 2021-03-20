Jackets Open NCAA Tournament Sunday Against SFA

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – Returning to the Big Dance for the first time since 2014, Georgia Tech women’s basketball opens the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. EST on ESPNU against Stephen F. Austin in the Bill Greehey Arena on the campus of St. Mary’s. The Yellow Jackets are a No. 5 seed in the tournament.

Georgia Tech Update: The Yellow Jackets (15-8 overall, 12-6 ACC) enter the tournament off a semifinal run in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament two weeks ago. Tech earned the program’s highest-ever seed in the ACC Tournament, the No. 3 seed, to earn a double-bye and reached the semifinals after defeating Clemson in the quarterfinal round. The Jackets have a NET ranking of No. 30 and look to collect its first NCAA Tournament victory since 2012.

Georgia Tech NCAA Tournament History: Georgia Tech’s 2021 berth into the NCAA Tournament marks the 10th appearance by the Yellow Jackets. Tech made its first appearance in 1993, but would not return again until 2003. From 2007-2012, the Jackets made six consecutive NCAA Tournaments, highlighted by the program’s first-ever run to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2012. Georgia Tech’s highest seeding in the NCAA Tournament has been No. 4 in 2012.

The Jackets have won four first round games dating back to 2007. In Tech’s last NCAA Tournament in 2014, the Jackets fell to No. 7-seed LSU in the first round.

Stephen F. Austin Update: A No. 12 seed, SFA (24-2 overall, 14-0 Southland) earned the Southland Conference automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, winning the conference tournament for the first time since 2006. The Ladyjacks also won the regular season championship for the first time since 2014-15 and own a NET ranking of No. 19. SFA is making its 17th appearance in the NCAA Tournament with its last trip in 2006. The Ladyjacks have advanced to the Sweet Sixteen five times and are 10-16 overall in the NCAA Tournament.

Follow Along:

Watch Live: ESPNU

Listen Live: 91.1 WREK-FM

Tournament Central: Download the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament app

Official Tournament Program: Click Here

Gameday Publications:

Game Notes/Media Center

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.