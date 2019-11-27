Jackets Open Junkanoo Jam Thursday Against Seton Hall

BIMINI, BAHAMAS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball is set to make its third appearance in the Junkanoo Jam this week. The Yellow Jackets open the Thanksgiving tournament on Thursday, facing Seton Hall at 5:15 p.m. Tech will play game two on either Friday or Saturday.

Georgia Tech carries a 4-0 record into the tournament, having picked up its fourth win of the season last week over cross-town rival, Georgia State. Sophomore Jasmine Carson paced the Yellow Jackets offense in the win, pouring in a career-high 21 points on a personal-best eight made field goals. Lorela Cubaj also recorded a solid stat line, picking up her first double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The winner on Thursday will play in the Junkanoo Division championship game on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m. versus the winner of the Rutgers – Vanderbilt game (Thursday at 3 p.m.). The third-place game will take place on Friday at 7:45 p.m.

Tech is 3-1 in the Junkanoo Jam over two tournaments. The Jackets captured the Freeport Division title in 2016 and advanced to the championship game in 2017, falling to Baylor.

Seton Hall stands at 4-2 on the season, having most recently fallen at Lehigh on Friday. The Pirates are paced by Desiree Elmore (17.0 points, 9.7 rebounds per game) and Alexis Lewis (14.8 ppg). The Jackets and Pirates met last season in the West Palm Beach Invitational, with Tech taking the decision, 84-73.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.