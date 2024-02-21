Jackets Open Homestand with No. 20 Louisville

GEORGIA TECH (15-12, 6-9 ACC) vs. No. 20 LOUISVILLE (21-6, 10-4 ACC)

Georgia Tech opens its final regular season homestand on Thursday night. The Yellow Jackets have two remaining regular season home games as the season winds down. Tech is coming off a heartbreaker at No. 6 NC State, falling in overtime, 86-85. Kara Dunn, who drained a three-pointer to end regulation and force overtime, finished with 31 points for her second 30-plus point outing this season. Tonie Morgan added a double-double to the scoreboard with 23 points and 11 assists.

Louisville comes into the contest having traded the last five contests, dropping three. Most recently, the Cardinals are coming off an 86-70 loss to Virginia Tech at home. When competing on the road, Louisville is 6-4 overall, including a 4-3 record against conference opponents. Kiki Jefferson leads the team in scoring, averaging 13.6 points per game. Olivia Cochran adds 11.0 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech seeks its first win over Louisville in program history on Thursday, as the Cardinals have taken all 10 meetings dating back to 2015. The Yellow Jackets and Cardinals have had some close battles over the years, as Tech has dropped the last two by less than 10 points. Thursday marks the fifth meeting in Atlanta in the series history.

THE TIP-OFF

Georgia Tech is led offensively by Kara Dunn who averages 16.0 points per game. Dunn ranks 9th overall in scoring in the ACC and is 10th in scoring in ACC games only.

In conference games only, Georgia Tech boasts two players in the top 20 in scoring – Kara Dunn (10 th ) and Tonie Morgan (12 th ).

) and Tonie Morgan (12 ). Tech also boasts two players in the top 20 in rebounding in the ACC in overall games – Tonie Morgan (11 th ) and Kayla Blackshear (t-14 th ). Morgan also ranks in ACC games as she is 16th.

) and Kayla Blackshear (t-14 ). Morgan also ranks in ACC games as she is 16th. Tonie Morgan is one of two players in the league to rank in the top 15 in rebounding and assists. Morgan is 11 th in rebounding and 5 th in assists in overall games.

in rebounding and 5 in assists in overall games. In ACC games only, Morgan is one of three players to rank in the top 16 in rebounding and assists, along with Alyssa Ustby (UNC) and Saniya Rivers (NC State).

Leading Tech from three-point distance, freshman Rusne Augustinaite is shooting 36.6 percent from long range, helping highlight her strong inaugural collegiate campaign. Augustinaite ranks fifth overall in the ACC in three-point field goals made and ties for 10th in ACC games only.

Augustinaite is the only freshman in the league to rank in the top 5 in 3-point field goals made at No. 5 in all games.

As a team, Georgia Tech ranks fourth in the ACC in assists, averaging 15.95 assists per game. Virginia Tech leads the league at 17.13 assists per game, followed by Notre Dame at 16.36 and Virginia at 16.12.

