Jackets Open ACC Tournament Against Pitt

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball, seeded seventh, opens the ACC Tournament on Thursday in the second round, facing 15th-seeded Pittsburgh. The Yellow Jackets and Panthers will tipoff at 6 p.m. in the Greensboro Coliseum on RSN, locally Fox Sports South. The winner of Thursday’s matchup will advance to the quarterfinals on Friday and face second-seeded NC State at 6 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets (19-10, 10-8 ACC) concluded the regular season on a two-game winning streak and capped play at Clemson with a 56-44 victory. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen recorded her first career double-double behind 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Pittsburgh (5-25, -17 ACC) defeated 10th-seeded Notre Dame on Wednesday in first round action of the ACC Tournament, 67-65. Tied with just over 21 seconds left to play, freshman Dayshanette Harris knocked down the game-winning jumper with 2.7 seconds left for the victory.

Georgia Tech took the first meeting between the programs during regular season action in Pittsburgh, 77-48. Four Jackets finished in double-figures led by Jasmine Carson with 17 points and Nerea Hermosa with 16 points. Tech leads the all-time series against Pitt, 5-3, and has taken four of the past five meetings. The teams have never met in the ACC Tournament.

