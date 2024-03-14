Jackets Open ACC Play vs. NC State

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (12-4, 0-0 ACC) vs. No. 13 NC STATE WOLFPACK (12-3, 3-0 ACC)
March 15-17, 2024 • 4 PM, 4 PM, 1 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Ticket Information | Parking | Promotions
Friday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Nathan McCreary
Analyst: Jeremy Hermida
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Saturday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Nathan McCreary
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Sunday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Nathan McCreary
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | 2024 GT Baseball Info Guide | Gameday Rosters
TOP STORYLINES
• Georgia Tech baseball opens ACC this weekend as it hosts NC State on March 15-17 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
• The Yellow Jackets and Wolfpack have faced of 140 times since 1921, making them Tech’s sixth most-common played opponent in school history. Tech leads the all-time series 78-62.
• Last season, Georgia Tech lost 3-0 to NC State in Raleigh after winning four of the previous five.
• Tech has won five-straight games heading into ACC play, going 4-0 last weekend against Youngstown State and winning 9-5 over Mercer on Tuesday.
• Leading the Tech offense has been Parker Brosius, who’s hitting a gaudy .388 after five-game hitting streak that features a whopping 13 RBI.
• In total, seven Yellow Jackets are hitting .300 on an offense that ranks top-20 nationally (.327).
• Behind Brosius is Payton Green (.382), Drew Burress (.375), Trey Yunger (.364), Mike Becchetti (.345), Cam Jones (.339), and Carson Kerce (.348).
• Kerce and Brosius raked against YSU this weekend, hitting .727 and .667, respectively, for a combined 16 RBI.
• Kerce joins Burress as one of Tech’s top true freshman and has filled in well at third base due to injury.
• Burress continues to lead the ACC in home runs after launching his 10th and first career grand slam vs. YSU.
• Tech will once again look for strong starts from RHP Aeden Finateri and RHP Logan McGuire.
• Finateri has worked four starts to a record of 3-0 with a 2.45 ERA, recording a 26:5 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
• McGuire has three starts and a 1-0 record thus far with a 4.50 ERA and 21:6 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.