Jackets Open ACC Play vs. NC State

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (12-4, 0-0 ACC) vs. No. 13 NC STATE WOLFPACK (12-3, 3-0 ACC) March 15-17, 2024 • 4 PM, 4 PM, 1 PM Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)

TOP STORYLINES



• Georgia Tech baseball opens ACC this weekend as it hosts NC State on March 15-17 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

• The Yellow Jackets and Wolfpack have faced of 140 times since 1921, making them Tech’s sixth most-common played opponent in school history. Tech leads the all-time series 78-62.

• Last season, Georgia Tech lost 3-0 to NC State in Raleigh after winning four of the previous five.

• Tech has won five-straight games heading into ACC play, going 4-0 last weekend against Youngstown State and winning 9-5 over Mercer on Tuesday.

• Leading the Tech offense has been Parker Brosius, who’s hitting a gaudy .388 after five-game hitting streak that features a whopping 13 RBI.

• In total, seven Yellow Jackets are hitting .300 on an offense that ranks top-20 nationally (.327).

• Behind Brosius is Payton Green (.382), Drew Burress (.375), Trey Yunger (.364), Mike Becchetti (.345), Cam Jones (.339), and Carson Kerce (.348).

• Kerce and Brosius raked against YSU this weekend, hitting .727 and .667, respectively, for a combined 16 RBI.

• Kerce joins Burress as one of Tech’s top true freshman and has filled in well at third base due to injury.

• Burress continues to lead the ACC in home runs after launching his 10th and first career grand slam vs. YSU.

• Tech will once again look for strong starts from RHP Aeden Finateri and RHP Logan McGuire.

• Finateri has worked four starts to a record of 3-0 with a 2.45 ERA, recording a 26:5 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

• McGuire has three starts and a 1-0 record thus far with a 4.50 ERA and 21:6 strikeout-to-walk ratio.