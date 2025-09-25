Jackets Open ACC Play at Home Against No. 24 Miami and Florida State

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (5-4, 0-0 ACC) is set to open Atlantic Coast Conference competition hosting No. 24 Miami (10-1, 0-0 ACC) on Friday evening and Florida State (6-3, 0-0 ACC) Sunday afternoon, both in O’Keefe Gymnasium.

Parking

Standard parking will be available in McCamish lot two hours prior to first serve for each match.

Clear Bag Policy

Through the 2025 season, O’Keefe Gymnasium will continue to implement a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

This Week’s Promos

Fans are encouraged to come enjoy Flashback Friday and cheer on Tech volleyball in O’Keefe Gymnasium. The first 60 Tech students in attendance will get a limited edition 90’s themed Buzz shirt. Sunday fans can stay after the Florida State match to get posters and Tech gear signed by the 2025 Tech volleyball team.

Storylines

This week Tech will open ACC play after going 5-4 against non-conference opponents.

The non-conference slate saw Tech take on three ranked opponents and its first top-20 win of the season with a 3-1 win over No. 17 Purdue on the road.

Georgia Tech volleyball most recently set a new program attendance record after 5,478 fans packed McCamish Pavilion as the Jackets hosted the UgA Bulldogs. The record attendance surpassed the previous record of 5,303 fans set in 2023, also against UgA.

Against UgA, Tech displayed one of its best performances of the season as it had season high marks for kills (64), attack attempts (178), and assists (63) as well as tied its season high for digs (71).

Mimi Mambu led the Jackets’ offense with a career high 17 kills alongside Larissa Mendes with 12 kills, and Anika Groom who also recorded a career high with 15 kills.

Friday was the first match of the season that three Jackets recorded double digit kills.

Mambu’s 17 kills now make her responsible for three of Tech’s top-five kill performances this season, with the others belonging to Noemi Despaigne against Ole Miss (20) and Groom also against UgA (15).

Heloise Soares had an exception night as well as her season high 43 assists and career high 18 digs earned the junior her third double-double of the season, the fifth of her career.

Soares is working her way up the modern scoring era career assist records as she currently sits eighth with 1,010 assists. She needs just two assists to take the seventh-place record from Player Development Assistant and 2025 alumna Luanna.

The junior is ranked ninth in the ACC for assists with 263 assists, averaging 7.31 assists per set.

Sofia Velez marked her eighth game of the season with double digit digs with 10 digs against UgA, bringing her to 113 games recording 10+ digs out of 119 total collegiate games. Velez is ranked fourth in the conference in digs, 150, averaging 4.17 digs per set.

Velez is ranked fourth in the conference in digs, 150, averaging 4.17 digs per set. Bianca Garibaldi remains in the top-50 nationally, fifth in the ACC, for hitting percentage with a .396 hitting percentage.

The Jackets inch closer to their 900thprogram win as they enter Friday’s contest with 899 program wins.

Series Notes

Georgia Tech trails the overall series against Miami 21-13.

The Jackets enter Friday’s contest seeking their first win against the Hurricanes since 2021.

Tech leads the overall series against Florida State, 38-23, as well as leads in sets won, 134-98.

The five-set loss in 2024 was Tech’s first loss to Florida State since 2018.

While defending The Flats, Tech sits with a 23-10 record with the last loss in O’Keefe Gymnasium being back in 2017.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

