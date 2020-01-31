Jackets on the Road to Face Notre Dame

Complete game notes | Where to watch | Watch online | Listen

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech returns to Atlantic Coast Conference play to face Notre Dame Saturday at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind. Tip time is 12 p.m. for the teams’ rematch of the Fighting Irish’s 78-74 victory over the Jackets on Jan. 15 in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech update (10-11, 4-6 ACC) – Tech sits in a tie for ninth place in the ACC, tied with Pittsburgh and Boston College. The Yellow Jackets captured their first homecourt ACC win Saturday over fifth-place NC State (64-58), securing a season sweep over the Wolfpack, and followed that with an 82-54 non-conference win Tuesday over Morehouse. Tech is 3-2 on the road in the ACC this season with victories over NC State, North Carolina and Boston College.

Notre Dame update (12-8, 3-6 ACC) – Notre Dame went 3-4 during the month of January, but only Wednesday night’s 90-80 victory over Wake Forest was decided by more than five points. The Fighting Irish, tied for 12th place with North Carolina a half-game behind Tech, lost a three-point decision to Louisville and a two-point game to Syracuse at home before defeating the Demon Deacons.

Broadcast information – Live television on the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks (Fox Sports South in Georgia). Online streaming on ACC Network Extra available through the ESPN app. Radio coverage by Learfield IMG College (680 AM and 93.7 FM the Fan in Atlanta, TuneIn app). Tech broadcast available on satellite radio (XM ch. 384, internet ch. 974).