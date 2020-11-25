Jackets Rout GSU, 62-38

Final Stats (.pdf) | Multimedia | Photo Gallery
THE FLATS — Junior Lotta-Maj Lahtinen’s second career double-double pushed Georgia Tech women’s basketball to a complete season-opening victory over Georgia State, 62-38, on Wednesday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion.
Lahtinen led all scorers with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while senior Lorela Cubaj nearly joined her with a double-double, recording a game-high 14 rebounds to go along with eight points and four blocks.
Freshman Loyal McQueen and redshirt junior Sarah Bates also joined the double-digit scoring effort, recording 12 points apiece on the day.
The Yellow Jackets (1-0) jumped out to an early lead, holding the Panthers (0-1) to just five points and 13.3 percent shooting in the opening quarter. The Jackets dominated the inside, outscoring GSU 32-14 in the paint, while holding the rebounding edge by a commanding 56-37 margin.
The rebounding edge helped keep second chances alive for the Jackets, scoring 13 second-chance points compared to just three for GSU.
The Panthers were led by Taylor Hosendove, who also neared a double-double, finishing with seven points and 10 rebounds.
Georgia Tech remains at home for “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” on Sunday, Nov. 29 when it hosts Georgia at McCamish Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network.
Senior Lorela Cubaj (13) led the game with 14 rebounds to go along with eight points and four blocks in the 62-38 win over Georgia State. (Photo by Danny Karnik)
