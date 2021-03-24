Open search form
Jackets Meet South Carolina in Sweet 16 Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – Making its second NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearance in program history, Georgia Tech women’s basketball will face top-seeded South Carolina on Sunday, March 28, at 1 p.m. ET in the Alamodome. The matchup will be televised nationally on ABC.

Georgia Tech (17-8 overall, 12-6 ACC) secured a spot in the Sweet 16 cruising past West Virginia in second-round action on Tuesday. Lorela Cubaj and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen combined to score 43 points in Tech’s 73-56 win over the Mountaineers. Kierra Fletcher added 14 points as Cubaj pulled down 12 rebounds to record her fourth-straight double-double. No. 6 South Carolina (24-4 overall, 14-2 SEC) advanced to its seventh straight Sweet 16 after dominating Oregon State, 59-42, in second round play. South Carolina faced Mercer in opening round action, taking the win, 79-53.

