Jackets Meet Duke in ACC Tilt

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team faces #-/20 Duke on the road in a Saturday conference clash.

Georgia Tech vs. #-/20 Duke

Saturday, January 17

Diving: 10 a.m.

Swimming: 11 a.m.

Durham, N.C. (Tasihoff Aquatic Center)

ACC Network Extra

MeetMobile / DiveMeets

The Jackets split its two-day home meet in its last meeting with Duke in 2025. The men secured a dominant 258-102 win over the Blue Devils while the women dropped a close decision 201-167. Tech will compete in back-to-back away dual meets for the first time this season following losses to #13/16 Alabama last Saturday.

In the previous meet, Vivien Rothwell headlined the day by breaking her own school record in the women’s 100-yard backstroke with a new time of 52.72. The effort was 0.23 seconds quicker than her previous Tech record time. Max Fowler dominated both diving sessions with first-place finishes while freshman Tobin Uhl claimed his fifth race win of the season.

The diving sessions will begin at 10 a.m. with the swimming portion opening at 11 a.m. Both will be available to stream on ACC Network Extra. Fans can use MeetMobile and DiveMeets for live results.

