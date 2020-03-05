Jackets Kick Off ACC Action with Virginia Tech

PARKING INFORMATION Parking for this Saturday’s game is available in the Klaus Deck (E40) for $5.

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

TOP STORYLINES



• No. 29 Georgia Tech will open ACC play this weekend as it welcomes Virginia Tech to Russ Chandler Stadium on March 6-8.

• The 29th-ranked, youthful Yellow Jackets got back in the win column after a disappointing weekend, blasting Tennessee Tech for an 11-2 win.

• Tech was led by three mutli-hit batters on Tuesday, including Cameron Turley, Michael Guldberg and freshman Stephen Reid.

• Georgia Tech owns a 21-9 advantage when playing the Hokies at home (35-18 all-time) and is 7-3 in their last 10 matchups, including sweeping the Saturday doubleheader to take the series last year in Blacksburg, Va.

• Guldberg continues to lead the ACC, batting .488 on the year to record a team-high 21 hits, five doubles and nine RBI through 43 at-bats. Only striking out once, Guldberg also has a team-high .549 on-base percentage.

• Also hitting .300 is freshman Drew Compton (.333) and Luke Waddell (.310), who also join Guldberg with a .431 and .444 on-base percentage, respectively.

• The Yellow Jackets also continue to excel on the mound and were particularly strong in the midweek as six arms combined for hold Tennessee Tech to two runs.

• On the mound this weekend will be veteran RHP Jonathan Hughes and RHP Cort Roedig, as well as LHP Luke Bartnicki, who works his way into the weekend after sporting a sub-1 ERA through two midweek starts.

• Eight bullpen arms currently sport a sub-4.00 ERA with Luke Bartnicki (0.87), Dalton Smith (2.08) and Andy Archer (3.12) leading the way.

• Also pitching well is Hugh Chapman (0.00), Josiah Siegel (0.00), Sam Crawford (1.35), Brody Westbrooks (2.25) and Jackson Arnold (2.45).

• Despite allowing more runs this past weekend, Georgia Tech has still allowed just a .198 opponents batting average this season.

• Smith has worked 6.1 innings of scoreless baseball to start his collegiate career, allowing his first earned runs last weekend against No. 4 as he continues to prove himself one of the best middle-inning relievers in the ACC.

• Archer has gone 2-for-2 on appearances in save situations. After a career-long four-inning save, punching out a career-high seven batters, he went on to earn a six-out save against Ohio State.