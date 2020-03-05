Open search form
Open mobile menu

Jackets Kick Off ACC Action with Virginia Tech

No. 29 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (8-4, 0-0 ACC) vs. VIRGINIA TECH (8-3, 0-0 ACC)
Friday-Sunday, March 6-8
Atlanta, Ga. (Russ Chandler Stadium – 4,157)
7 p.m. • 2 p.m. • 1 p.m.

TICKETS: Ticketing Information | Parking

Friday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard
Analyst: Roddy Jones

Radio: WREK HD-2 | Listen OnlineGT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Myan Patel
Analyst: Keller Austin

Live Stats

Saturday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard
Analyst: Roddy Jones

Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | Listen OnlineGT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Myan Patel
Analyst: Keller Austin

Live Stats

Sunday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard
Analyst: Roddy Jones

Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | Listen OnlineGT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Keller Austin

Live Stats

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

PARKING INFORMATION
Parking for this Saturday’s game is available in the Klaus Deck (E40) for $5.

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | 2020 GT Baseball Info Guide | Alcohol Sales Pilot Program

FRIDAY NIGHT STUDENT GIVEAWAY

TOP STORYLINES

• No. 29 Georgia Tech will open ACC play this weekend as it welcomes Virginia Tech to Russ Chandler Stadium on March 6-8.

• The 29th-ranked, youthful Yellow Jackets got back in the win column after a disappointing weekend, blasting Tennessee Tech for an 11-2 win.

• Tech was led by three mutli-hit batters on Tuesday, including Cameron Turley, Michael Guldberg and freshman Stephen Reid.

• Georgia Tech owns a 21-9 advantage when playing the Hokies at home (35-18 all-time) and is 7-3 in their last 10 matchups, including sweeping the Saturday doubleheader to take the series last year in Blacksburg, Va.

• Guldberg continues to lead the ACC, batting .488 on the year to record a team-high 21 hits, five doubles and nine RBI through 43 at-bats. Only striking out once, Guldberg also has a team-high .549 on-base percentage.

• Also hitting .300 is freshman Drew Compton (.333) and Luke Waddell (.310), who also join Guldberg with a .431 and .444 on-base percentage, respectively.

• The Yellow Jackets also continue to excel on the mound and were particularly strong in the midweek as six arms combined for hold Tennessee Tech to two runs.

• On the mound this weekend will be veteran RHP Jonathan Hughes and RHP Cort Roedig, as well as LHP Luke Bartnicki, who works his way into the weekend after sporting a sub-1 ERA through two midweek starts.

• Eight bullpen arms currently sport a sub-4.00 ERA with Luke Bartnicki (0.87), Dalton Smith (2.08) and Andy Archer (3.12) leading the way.

• Also pitching well is Hugh Chapman (0.00), Josiah Siegel (0.00), Sam Crawford (1.35), Brody Westbrooks (2.25) and Jackson Arnold (2.45).

• Despite allowing more runs this past weekend, Georgia Tech has still allowed just a .198 opponents batting average this season.

• Smith has worked 6.1 innings of scoreless baseball to start his collegiate career, allowing his first earned runs last weekend against No. 4 as he continues to prove himself one of the best middle-inning relievers in the ACC.

• Archer has gone 2-for-2 on appearances in save situations. After a career-long four-inning save, punching out a career-high seven batters, he went on to earn a six-out save against Ohio State.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
March 5, 2020 Georgia Tech to Launch Alcohol Sales Pilot Program

Beer to be available for purchase at Russ Chandler Stadium as part of pilot program

Georgia Tech to Launch Alcohol Sales Pilot Program
March 4, 2020 Tech’s Game at Georgia State Postponed

The Jackets and GSU will make up the game on May 6

Tech’s Game at Georgia State Postponed
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets