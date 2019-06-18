Jackets Host Wisconsin in 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech women’s basketball will host Wisconsin in the 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Thursday, December 5 in McCamish Pavilion. The ACC, in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, announced the full lineup of matchups for the 13th annual Challenge on Tuesday.

The 14 Challenge games will be played over a two-day period, Dec. 4-5. Game times, as well as television and streaming video coverage, for the 2019 Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge will be announced at a later date. All Big Ten home games in this year’s Challenge will appear on either BTN, ESPN, ESPN2 or BTN Plus, while ACC home games will be broadcast on either ACC Network, ESPN Networks or ACC Network Extra.

Tech is 7-5 all-time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, including a 5-1 record at home. Last season, the Jackets traveled to Maryland for the Challenge, falling 67-54 to the Terrapins. Tech has recorded wins over Purdue (2017), Illinois (2013), Nebraska (2011), Northwestern (2010), Penn State (2009), Michigan State (2008) and Iowa (2007) in the Challenge.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-1 when hosting the annual Challenge, having last hosted in 2017, defeating Purdue, 68-55. Tech’s only home loss in the Challenge occurred in 2016 to Michigan.

The will be the first meeting in program history between the Badgers and Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech returns 10 letterwinners from last season’s squad.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are currently on sale. Fans can reserve their seats for the Nell Fortner inaugural women’s basketball season for a great price of just $65 per seat and $150 for courtside seats. For more information on tickets, visit the ticket information page.

2019 Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge Matchups

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

Minnesota at Notre Dame

Indiana at Miami

Clemson at Iowa

Boston College at Northwestern

Duke at Nebraska

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

Maryland at NC State

Purdue at Virginia Tech

Pittsburgh at Penn State

Syracuse at Michigan

Louisville at Ohio State

Michigan State at Florida State

Illinois at North Carolina

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech

Virginia at Rutgers

ACC Network – Coming Aug. 22

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is committed to carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t already committed to carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

