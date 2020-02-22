Jackets Host No. 17/18 Florida State for Senior Day, #Play4Kay

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball plays its final regular season home game on Sunday at 4 p.m., welcoming No. 17/18 Florida State on ACC Network. The game will also serve as Tech’s annual Senior Day, recognizing Francesca Pan and Chanin Scott prior to tipoff, and its #Play4Kay game. Fans are encouraged to wear pink to tomorrow’s game.

The Yellow Jackets (17-10, 8-8 ACC) dropped a tough 58-47 decision to No. 5/6 Louisville to open the homestand. Tech looks to complete the season sweep over Florida State, having taken the first meeting on Jan. 9 in Tallahassee. Jasmine Carson led the way offensively for Tech in the win over FSU, dropping a game-high 21 points in the win. Senior Francesca Pan continues to lead Tech’s offense this season, averaging 12.6 points, while Lorela Cubaj owns a team-best 7.7 rebounds per game average.

Florida State (21-5, 10-5 ACC) has won four of its past five games, most recently defeating Wake Forest in Tallahassee. The Seminoles currently sit in a three-way tie for third in the ACC standings with Virginia Tech and Duke. Kiah Gillespie leads the charge for FSU, averaging 15.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech and Florida State are meeting on the hardwood for the 49th time on the hardwood dating back to the 1974-75 season. FSU leads the all-time series, 27-21, despite Tech taking the first meeting this season in January, which snapped a five-game skid against the Seminoles.

PARKING: Parking for general fans on Sunday will be available in the Family Housing parking deck and on Fowler Street.

NOTE: About the ACC Network: The ACC Network (ACCN) is a new national network dedicated to 24/7 coverage of Atlantic Coast Conference sports. ACCN is currently available through seven national providers: AT&T U-Verse (Ch. 610), DirecTV (Ch. 612), Dish Network (Ch. 402), Sling, Hulu, and YouTube TV. ACCN is also available via 60-plus local cable/digital providers. To learn what providers carry ACCN in your area, visit getaccn.com.