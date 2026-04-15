Jackets Host Georgia Tech Invitational

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams are set to compete at home at the George C. Griffin Track & Field Facility this weekend.

Georgia Tech Invitational

Friday, April 17 – Saturday, April 18

George C. Griffin Track & Field Facility

Senior Day Recognition: Saturday 11 a.m.

Meet Central

Schedule

Live Results

The home invitational will open on Friday at 11 a.m. with Tahir Hines headlining the hammer throw before the full slate of field events open at 5:30 p.m. The races on track will begin at 5 p.m. with the 100m events before Billy Carlton leads the Jackets into the distance races, his 3000m steeplechase time of 8:38.49 currently leads the ACC and the 13th top-time nationally.

Tech will honor its senior class at 11 a.m. on Saturday before Charlie Crowder competes in the triple jump event with fellow jumpers Kendall Ward and Kelsey Chambers in the high jump at 11:30 a.m. The remainder of the field events will start at 2 p.m. while the 4x100m relay kicks off the track events at noon. Aaron Jones will look to secure his fifth consecutive ACC standard time in the 400m hurdles.

The Jackets are coming off a successful split weekend at the Lee Fast Break Athletics Invitational and Spec Towns Invitational. Ward set her season-best high jump at 1.76m to move into the top five in the conference while Jones ran 52-flat in the 400m hurdles for his personal best time.

Taylor Wade and Alexander Arrambide ran across the line in a photo finish in the 1500m race in Lee, Wade etching just one-hundredth of a second ahead to secure the Lee facility record. Adaora Tagbo leapt to 12.56m in the triple jump for her best outdoor mark of the season while Sarah Noel ran home at 1:00.35 in the 400m hurdles.

Admission is free for all fans and gates will open at 9 a.m. each day. Parking will be available at the ER66 Family Housing garage and the lot will open each day starting at 7 a.m. (via 10th street).

The intersection of 10th St. and Hemphill Ave. will be closed. Vehicles cannot enter or leave campus via Hemphill Ave., or travel from Northside Dr. to State St. via 10th St., and vice versa. More info and alternate routes are available here.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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