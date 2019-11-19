Jackets Host Georgia State in Midweek Tilt

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball returns to McCamish Pavilion on Wednesday to welcome cross-town rival Georgia State. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

After opening the 2019-20 season with a pair of victories at home, the Yellow Jackets hit the road for a rivalry matchup at Georgia last Sunday. Tech dominated the Lady Bulldogs, 73-40, to claim its first-ever win in Athens in program history. Jasmine Carson ignited the Jackets, finishing with 15 points, after Tech got off to a slow start. Four Jackets finished in double-figures led by Francesca Pan with 20 points. Tech hit 12 three-pointers in the contest, while limiting Georgia to a 34.0 percent shooting efficiency.

Georgia State brings a 0-2 record into Wednesday night’s matchup, having dropped a pair of games at home to Toledo and FIU. A young Panther squad, Georgia State is led in scoring by freshman Taylor Henderson, who has averaged 22.0 points per game in the first two contests.

