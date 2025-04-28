Jackets Honored on All-ACC Academic Team

THE FLATS –Georgia Tech women’s basketball placed six Yellow Jackets on the 2024-25 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Team, as the conference office announced the complete women’s basketball team on Monday afternoon.

A three-time honoree, Inés Noguero highlighted Georgia Tech’s representatives as the Jacket has earned the recognition every year she’s been on The Flats. A neuroscience major, Noguero first earned the recognition in 2023-23 as a freshman and repeated as a sophomore in 2023-24.

Noguero becomes just the fourth Yellow Jacket in Georgia Tech women’s basketball program history to earn the academic honor for the third time in her career since the inception of the award in 1997-98. The last Jacket to be a three-time honoree was Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, who picked up the honors from 2020-22. Other Yellow Jackets to earn the recognition at least three times include Kierra Fletcher (2019-21) and Francesca Pan (2017-20).

The all-academic team features 126 student-athletes with at least one from each of the ACC’s 18 programs. Minimum academic requirements for selection to the all-ACC academic team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career.

Also representing Georgia Tech women’s basketball on the list was two-time honoree Tonie Morgan and first-time recipients Dani Carnegie, Zoesha Smith, Tianna Thompson and Chit-Chat Wright.

