Jackets Honored at Peach of an Athlete Banquet

Each year, the Atlanta Area Council and Boy Scouts of America honor student-athletes from the state of Georgia or a college or university in Georgia, who have distinguished themselves by their character, scholastic achievement, academic excellence and community service – characteristics taught every day in the Scouting program. Every year, 10 collegiate student-athletes are recognized as nominees for the award with two receiving the highest honor of Top Female Athlete and Top Male Athlete.

At the 42 nd annual banquet held at Truist Park, Boezi and Gibbs were recognized amongst the eight amateur collegiate honorees, while King received the Top Male Athlete Award, the highest honor given. For the third-straight year, Georgia Tech has won either the Top Male or Top Female Award as Will Scissum Jr. (football) took the honor last year and Camille Trotman (track and field) was the female recipient in 2024. King becomes the 17 th Yellow Jacket to earn a top amateur award since 1996, joining alums such as Shayla Bivins (2014), Roddy Jones (2011), Kristi Miller (2008) and Bryce Molder (2001), to name a few.

ATLANTA, Ga. – Georgia Tech’s Haynes King (football), Anna Boezi (volleyball) and Henry Gibbs (swimming and diving) were recognized for their achievements on the playing surface and in the community on Tuesday night, being named 2026 Peach of an Athlete Role Models. The distinguished honors are given by the Atlanta Area Council and Boy Scouts of America.

King, a native of Longview, Texas, was named the 2025 ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year after having a standout season, while finishing 10th in voting for the 2025 Heisman Trophy. He was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award which recognizes the quarterback of the year, and recipient of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. He was named the ACC Quarterback of the Week five times during the 2025 season, while helping Georgia Tech to a 9-4 record. During his time on The Flats, King amassed 10,200 yards of total offense, the second-most in program history, and 7,923 passing yards (fourth in program history) to become the only player in school history with 10,000 yards of total offense and 7,000 passing yards in just three seasons. Off the field, King has become a regular visitor at the Children’s Hospital of Atlanta, spending time with patients, while also participating in the first two annual 404 Days of Service. He has also served as a volunteer youth football camp counselor and authored a children’s book – Haynes King: A Helluva Quarterback.

Boezi has helped Georgia Tech volleyball to four NCAA Tournament appearances during her time on The Flats, while excelling in the classroom as a three-time Academic All-ACC honoree. Additionally, she was awarded the 2025 Women in Engineering Scholarship and won best project at the BME Capstone. In 2023, Boezi stepped into a starting role as a Yellow Jacket, culminating in a Sweet 16 run. Off the court, she has participated in the Michael Isenhour Toy Drive, been an undergraduate researcher for the Instructional Laboratory on campus and instructed girls with volleyball lessons.

A 2025-26 team captain, Gibbs has been awarded the J. Herb McAuley Freshman Unity Award for team spirit and leadership and Maria Thrash “Empty Your Swim Bag” Grit Award for effort and perseverance. A consistent representative on the Georgia Tech Student-Athlete Advisory Board, Gibbs is currently serving as president after previously serving on the legislative committee. Committed to serving his community, Gibbs has also volunteered with the Michael Isenhour Toy Drive, organized meals at Salvation Army and 404 Day of Service. A standout in the classroom, Gibbs has been named Academic All-ACC, CSC Academic All-District and earned Georgia Tech Faculty Honors five times.

For more information on the Peach of an Athlete Role Model Banquet, please click here.

About Peach of an Athlete Award

For over 30 years, the Peach of an Athlete Awards Banquet honors athletes and community leaders that hold the same values as Scouting and benefits the programs of Atlanta Area Council and Boy Scouts of America. The Scouting organization takes great pride in recognizing those who serve as good “Role Models for Youth.”

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.