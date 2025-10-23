Jackets Head to Rome Collegiate Invite

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team resumes fall play with a full weekend of matches at the 2025 Rome Collegiate Invite beginning on Friday.

Rome Collegiate Invite

October 24-26

Rome, Ga. (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

Tournament Info

Live Results (coming soon)

Entries: Richard Biagiotti, Gianluca Carlini, Owen DeMuth, Jonathan Irwanto, Hidde Schoenmakers, Elias Shokry

Teams: Georgia Tech, Columbia, Georgia, Middle Tennessee, Florida Atlantic, Kennesaw State

The tournament will use a hidden-dual format to test the Jackets against ranked teams from the 2025 spring season including Columbia, Georgia, Middle Tennessee, and Florida Atlantic. All six players competed in the ITA Southeast Regional Championships with five players recording singles wins throughout the week.

Junior transfer Jonathan Irwanto enjoyed a successful run in the singles championship, winning three consecutive matches including his first-career ranked win over #80 Arda Azkara of Georgia in straight sets. Christophe Clement and Irwanto each made it to the quarterfinal phase of the bracket while Hidde Schoenmakers and Elias Shokry also recorded strong victories.

