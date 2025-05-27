Jackets Head to NCAA East Prelims

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field will have 10 athletes compete at NCAA East Prelims in Jacksonville, Fla., hosted by the University of North Florida. The four-day meet will begin on Wednesday, May 28, and will conclude Saturday, May 31.

All four days of the meet will be streamed on ESPN+ and live results will be available.

NCAA East Prelims

Wednesday May 28 – Saturday May 31 | Jacksonville, Fla.

Action for the Yellow Jackets will begin on Wednesday, with Winston DeCuir III in action in the 400m hurdles.

Thursday’s action will consist of Jade Ofotan in the 100m, Kate Jortberg in the 10000m and Ameia Wilson in the long jump.

On Friday, Billy Carlton and John Higinbotham will compete in the 3000m steeplechase, with John Watkins in action in the triple jump.

Competition will close Saturday, with Mary Brady competing in the 5000m, Grace Driskill in the 3000m steeplechase and Kendall Ward in the high jump.

For a full meet schedule, click here.

Leading Tech with the best national ranking in his event is senior John Watkins. At ACC Outdoor Championships, the Hoover, Ala., native recorded a personal-best mark of 16.05m in the triple jump and will enter East Prelims holding the seventh best mark, and the 14th best in all of NCAA.

