Jackets Head to Blacksburg for Tech Versus Tech Showdown

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (26-22, 8-10 ACC) ventures up north for its final ACC road series of the season in Blacksburg, Va. against No. 10 Virginia Tech (37-6, 11-4 ACC).

Tournament Information

Friday vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech | 6 p.m. | TV: ACCN | Live Stats

Saturday vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. | TV: ACCN | Live Stats

Sunday vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech | 12 p.m. | TV: ACCNX | Live Stats

Storylines

Tech began its week earning its 10 th shutout of the season after downing the Georgia Southern Eagles (19-23, 6-9 SBC) 8-0 in five innings on Wednesday night.

shutout of the season after downing the Georgia Southern Eagles (19-23, 6-9 SBC) 8-0 in five innings on Wednesday night. Sydnie Watts made her 12 th start, 20 th appearance of the season, on Wednesday night and walked away with her seventh win of the season.

made her 12 start, 20 appearance of the season, on Wednesday night and walked away with her seventh win of the season. She recorded two strikeouts across 5.0 innings pitched for her second complete game and her second shutout of the season.

The midweek shutout win marks the 10 th shutout of the season for the Yellow Jackets, the most in a single season since 2012 (11).

shutout of the season for the Yellow Jackets, the most in a single season since 2012 (11). Gracyn Tucker slammed her 16 th home run of the season in the opening inning on Wednesday night.

slammed her 16 home run of the season in the opening inning on Wednesday night. The sophomore leads the team with her 16 home runs and is four dingers away from hitting the most home runs in a single season since 2011. Tucker needs at least three home runs to tie Mallorie Black’s single-season mark of 19, set in 2024.

In addition to being Tech’s 10 th shutout, the five-inning win on Wednesday was Tech’s 13 th run rule victory of the season, third straight.

shutout, the five-inning win on Wednesday was Tech’s 13 run rule victory of the season, third straight. In Tech’s most recent ACC series against Boston College, Tucker led the Yellow Jackets through the series with five runs, six hits, one double, one home run, three RBI and 10 total bases along with a .750 batting average, 1.250 slugging percentage, and .818 on base percentage.

Tucker was one of five Yellow Jackets to record at least one home run against the Eagles with Alyssa Willer leading that group with two home runs in the series.

Six Yellow Jackets finished the series batting above .400 including Reese Hunter (.444), Addison Leschber (.444), Willer (.444), Raegan Wall (.545), Holly Medina (.600) and Tucker (.750).

Johnson collected her third ACC honor of the season as she was named this week’s ACC Pitcher of the Week as well as being named an NFCA Top Performer.

Tucker and Willer received another monthly recognition as they were ranked in the April edition of Softball America’s Position Rankings, as was announced by the association at the beginning of the month. Willer was ranked 12th among all outfielders while first baseman Tucker was ranked 13th.

Series Notes

Georgia Tech trails the overall series against Virginia Tech, 34-28, including a 17-10 losing record in road games against the Hokies.

The Yellow Jackets most recent meeting with the Hokies saw Georgia Tech come out on top with a 6-2 finish in Durham, N.C. in the 2024 ACC Quarterfinals.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.