Jackets Finish Second Day of GT Fall Invite

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team completed the second day of its home tournament on Saturday.

Gianluca Carlini and Hidde Schoenmakers kicked the day off with a second consecutive doubles win over a Yale doubles team. The Jackets pairing pulled through in the match tiebreaker 8-4 as Richard Biagiotti and Owen DeMuth dropped their match.

Biagiotti repeated his dominant performance yesterday in his second singles match of the weekend. The junior dished out a strong 6-1 first frame before replicating the same scoreline to triumph to another victory. Biagiotti won 12 of 14 games in the match for a second time, improving to 24 of 28 through two matches.

DeMuth notched his first win of the weekend in straight sets after a 6-4, 6-1 match before Carlini had to retire in the second set due to injury.

Shokry fought back from a 5-7 first frame to rattle off two consecutive set victories to seal the match over Liberty’s David Ekpenyong. Schoenmakers won the first set before dropping a tight second frame as Michal Novansky won the match in three sets.

Georgia Tech will close out its home tournament with doubles set to begin at 9 a.m. before singles will be expected to begin around 10 a.m.

GT Fall Invite, Day 2 Doubles

Whitwell/Martin (MISS) def. Biagiotti/DeMuth (GT) 8-2

Carlini/Schoenmakers (GT) def. Liao/Shuler (YALE) 8-7 (4)

Sparks/Ekpenyong (LIB) def. Biagiotti/Shokry (GT) 8-5

GT Fall Invite, Day 2 Singles

Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Benjamin Sparks (LIB) 6-1, 6-1

Elias Shokry (GT) def. David Ekpenyong (LIB) 5-7, 6-4, 6-1

Michal Novansky (MSST) def. Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) 3-6, 7-5, 6-1

Raphael Vaksmann (MSST) def. Gianluca Carlini (GT) 6-0, 1-1 (ret.)

Owen DeMuth (GT) def. Yuva Pavuluri (GAST) 6-4, 6-1

