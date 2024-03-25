Jackets Finish Road Swing at Kennesaw State

TOP STORYLINES



• Georgia Tech baseball finishes up its five-game road swing by traveling up I-75 to face Kennesaw State on Tuesday, March 26.

• The Jackets and Owls have faced each other twice annually since 2006 (one three-game series in 2021), but also played two times before that in 1987 and ’89, with Tech holding a 25-10 advantage.

• Tech is looking to get back on track after a tough weekend at No. 20-ranked North Carolina, where it went 0-3, one week after sweeping No. 13 NC State.

• At the top of Tech’s high-powered offense is two freshmen – Carson Kerce (.383) and Drew Burress (.375).

• In total, six Yellow Jackets are hitting .300 on an offense that’s hitting .307 as a team.

• Behind Kerce and Burress is Trey Yunger (.365), Parker Brosius (.319), Payton Green and Cam Jones (.318).

• In the last 10 games, Kerce and Burress have both hit .400 with Kerce hitting .457 and Burress hitting .406.

• During the 7-3 stretch, Yunger (.333), Jones (.324), Bobby Zmarzlak (.304) and Brosius (.300) have also been hot from the plate.

• Burress continues to run a strong campaign for Freshman of the Year, currently leading all freshmen nationally in five statistical categories and all ACC freshmen in eight categories.

• True freshman Michal Kovala will get his first career start on Tuesday at Kennesaw State.

• The Czech Republic native has yet to allow an earned run in ACC play and has made five appearances overall.