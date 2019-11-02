Jackets Edged By Pitt

Final Stats (.html) | Final Stats (.pdf) | Postgame Notes | Postgame Quotes | Multimedia | Photo Gallery

THE FLATS — Georgia Tech forced three turnovers and blocked a punt but only converted Pitt’s miscues into 10 points while also committing a costly turnover of its own in a 20-10 loss to the Panthers on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Georgia Tech only scored seven points off its three takeaways in the first half but, early in the second half, added a field goal following Jerry Howard Jr.’s second blocked punt in three games early in the second half and to cut a 17-7 halftime deficit to 17-10.

Following a Pitt punt, Georgia Tech put together its longest offensive drive of the game, moving 68 yards in 10 plays. The Yellow Jackets appeared to be on their way to knotting the score at 17-apiece when quarterback Lucas Johnson lunged toward the goal line at the end of a 3-yard run on third-and-goal. Just inches short of the goal line, Pitt’s Kylan Johnson forced Johnson to cough up the ball, and it was recovered by Pitt’s Cam Bright. Bright returned it 79 yards to the Yellow Jackets’ 21-yard line, setting up a field goal that turned what could’ve been a 17-17 ballgame into a 20-10 Georgia Tech deficit early in the fourth quarter.

Georgia Tech’s three takeaways came on first-quarter interceptions by safeties Juanyeh Thomas and Tariq Carpenter and a second-quarter fumble that was forced by linebacker David Curry. The INTs were Thomas’ and Carpenter’s first of the season and the forced fumble was the first of Curry’s career.

In addition to being Howard Jr.’s second blocked punt in three games, the third-quarter block also marked the third-straight game that Georgia Tech has blocked a kick (Antwan Owens blocked Miami’s would-be game-winning field goal at the end of regulation in the Jackets’ 28-21 overtime win on Oct. 19).

Offensively, freshman wide receiver Ahmarean Brown set a career high with four receptions, including a 51-yard touchdown catch from redshirt freshman quarterback James Graham. Brown’s touchdown reception was his fourth of the year, the most by a Georgia Tech freshman since Demaryius Thomas had four as a redshirt freshman in 2007 and the most by a true freshman at Tech since Calvin Johnson had seven in 2004.

Georgia Tech returns to action next Saturday at Virginia. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ACC RSN (Fox Sports South in Atlanta).