Jackets Fall to No. 5 Cardinal on Sunday

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 21 – STAN 25)

The visiting Cardinal jumped out in set one and forced the Jackets to try to fight back through set one. Tech was able to tie the set five times (7-7, 14-14, 17-17, 19-19, and 20-20) but they went on to get outscored 5-1 for a 25-21 set one loss. Despite dropping set one, Tech was able to hold its No. 5 ranked ACC opponent to only 12 kills and a .189 attack percentage. Despaigne led Tech’s offense with four kills while DeAndra Pierce and Bianca Garibaldi had three apiece. Heloise Soares began the match with 14 assists on 34 attempts. Both Velez and Despaigne had four digs respectively while Garibaldi had a pair of blocks.

Set 2 (GT 23 – STAN 25)

Set two was much closer as the Jackets and the Cardinal exchanged the lead four times and saw the score tied five times. Tech was able to only improve its attack percentage but similar to set one, struggled to avoid errors. Stanford was able to take the lead late in set two (19-17) and despite fighting to make the match 24-23, Tech dropped set two with one final Cardinal kill. Mambu recorded the most kills across both teams in set two (6). Both Garibaldi and Fiedorowicz also recorded three kills respectively.

Set 3 (GT 14 – STAN 25)

Stanford went on an early five-point run causing the Jackets to trail 9-3. Tech was able to piece together a four-point run of its own shortly after to make set three 13-10. The three-point difference was unfortunately the closest the Jackets would get to coming back in set three. Despaigne finished the match with four final kills while Mambu would get another three and Fiedorowicz another two. Velez recorded five final digs and Soares finished with 11 assists in set three.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will load the bus to head back up north for a pair of ACC contests in Virginia. Tech will open the trip on Friday, Oct. 31 against Virginia and finish the week against Virginia Tech on Sunday, Nov. 2.

