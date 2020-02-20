Jackets Fall to No. 5/6 Louisville, 58-47

BOX SCORE (PDF)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech came within one possession in the second half, but an efficient shooting No. 5/6 Louisville team finished strong for a 58-47 win Thursday night. Nerea Hermosa and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen led the Yellow Jackets with 11 points each, as Tech dropped to 17-10 overall and 8-8 in ACC play.

How It Happened

Georgia Tech shook off a slow start after Louisville opened with a 9-0 run to pull back within 12-10 following a Francesca Pan three-pointer and Lahtinen bucket with 2:22 to play in the first. The teams traded baskets over the remainder of the period before Louisville took a 21-14 lead with the first bucket of the second frame. Tech kept the Cardinals off the scoreboard for the next two minutes and used a 6-0 run to close the game to 23-22 with 7:13 to play in the second. Louisville answered closing the period with a 13-4 run to lead 36-26 at halftime.

Both teams got off to a slow shooting start in the third quarter with Tech hitting the first field goal at the 6:16 mark and opening a 10-3 run to cut its deficit to one possession, 39-36, with 1:55 on the clock. Louisville answered with a 9-0 run spanning both quarters to reopen a 48-36 advantage. Tech would come within seven points, but Louisville extended its lead back out to double-digits to seal the win.