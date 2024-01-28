Jackets Fall to No. 23 Florida State, 78-67

THE FLATS – Kara Dunn and Tonie Morgan combined to score 35 points on Sunday, but Georgia Tech couldn’t hold on to its lead, dropping a 78-67 decision to No. 23/24 Florida State in McCamish Pavilion. Inés Noguero added 13 points to complete the trio of Jackets to finish in double-figures.

Neither team led by more than two possessions in the first half as both Georgia Tech (13-8, 4-5 ACC) and Florida State (15-7, 6-4 ACC) held four-point leads in the opening 20 minutes. Noguero, who led Tech with nine points in the half, snapped a 5-0 Seminoles run with a triple at 9:14 in the second and Dunn knotted the score at 21-apiece with a jumper at 6:10. FSU would regain a 30-26 edge before Sydney Johnson hit a triple and Noguero followed with a jumper for a 31-30 Georgia Tech lead. The teams traded baskets to close the half knotted at 33-33.

Georgia Tech pushed its lead out to eight points in the third quarter, but Florida State dominated the final frame to pull away with the win. Dunn sparked an 8-2 run midway through the third, capped by a three-pointer from Rusne Augustinaite, to put Tech up 53-45. But the Seminoles answered outscoring Tech 33-14 over the final 13 minutes to take away a 78-67 win. FSU won the fourth quarter, 27-12, paced by 17 points by Ta’Niya Latson in the period.

Dunn led Tech with 19 points, followed by Morgan with 16. Morgan finished the game with seven rebounds and six assists, while Noguero tied for the team-high on the glass also with seven rebounds. FSU was led offensively by Latson who finished with 33 points. The Seminoles won the rebounding battle, 45-33, and converted 15-of-19 free throw attempts, including 9-of-11 in the fourth period. FSU won the final period shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 81.8 percent at the charity stripe, while the Jackets were limited to an 18.8 shooting efficiency in the frame.

Georgia Tech closes out this two-game homestand on Thursday, Feb. 1 welcoming Notre Dame to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.