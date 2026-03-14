Jackets Fall to No. 21 Virginia in 4-1 Battle Saturday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis dropped Saturday’s contest to No. 21 Virginia, 4-1, wrapping up a four-game homestand at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

Given Roach and Eleni Karantali earned their fourth-straight doubles win over the 81st-ranked duo in the country, 6-1, to give Tech its first win of the afternoon. After UVA tied the doubles games at one apiece, Taly Licht and Sabritt Dozier earned a 6-4 win over the 27th-ranked duo to give Tech the doubles point. The victory marked their fourth win this season.

In singles action, the Cavaliers took four of the six matches before Tech could earn another point. Five of the six singles matches went to six sets including three second-set wins from Alejandra Cruz, Seri Nayuki and Licht.

Doubles

No. 3 Vivian Yang/Melodie Collard (UVA) def. No. 52 Alejandra Cruz/Seri Nayuki (GT) 6-2 Taly Licht/Sabritt Dozier (GT) def. No. 27 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (UVA) 6-4 Given Roach/Eleni Karantali (GT) def. No. 81 Kaitlyn Rolls/Isabelle Lacy (UVA) 6-1

Order of finish: 3,1,2

Singles

No. 70 Vivian Yang (UVA) def. No. 58 Alejandra Cruz (GT), 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 Taly Licht (GT) vs. No. 25 Anabelle Xu (UVA) 5-7, 7-5, 1-2, unfinished Given Roach (GT) vs. No. 82 Isabelle Lacy (UVA) 6-5, 5-7, 0-2, unfinished Kaitlyn Rolls (UVA) def. Seri Nayuki (GT), 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 No. 96 Martina Genis Salas (UVA) def. Olivia Carneiro (GT) 6-4, 6-1 Melodie Collard (UVA) def. Sabritt Dozier (UVA) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4

Order of finish: 5,4,1,6

Tech returns to action Friday, March 20 for a road contest at Charlotte. The Yellow Jackets are back on home court Sunday, March 22 for a 12 p.m. first serve against Penn State. Admission is free for all spring 2026 Georgia Tech women’s tennis home matches.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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