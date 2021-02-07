Jackets Fall to Demon Deacons, 61-52

THE FLATS – Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored a game-high 22 points, and Lorela Cubaj notched her ninth double-double of the season for Georgia Tech, but the Yellow Jackets saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end Sunday afternoon with a 61-52 loss to Wake Forest at McCamish Pavilion.

Tech fell to 11-4 overall, 9-3 in the ACC, while the Demon Deacons improved to 9-8 overall, 6-7 in the ACC while earning a split of the regular season series with the Jackets.

After trailing by as many as nine points (19-10) early in the second period, Wake Forest turned the tables by making seven of 12 shots from the floor, including three triples, to outscore the Jackets 17-7 and take a 27-26 lead into the halftime break.

Tech scored the first basket of the third period to go ahead, 28-27, but the Deacons answered with a layup from Christina Morra and a three-pointer from Olivia Summiel for a 32-28 lead. The Jackets could get no closer than two points the rest of the way, unable to rally against Wake’s combination of defenses.

Gina Conti led the Deacons with 20 points and kept Tech at arm’s length in the final period, scoring 11 while sinking all six of her free throw attempts. Ivana Raca scored 11 points, while Morra and Jewel Spear added 10 apiece for Wake, who outscored the Jackets from the foul line, 15-2.

Cubaj finished the game with 11 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, while Kierra Fletcher added six points and five assists. Lahtinen went 4-for-8 from three-point range, including draining a pair late in the game, slicing the deficit to five points with less than a minute to play.

Tech travels to No. 1 Louisville for its next game, a 7 p.m. tip Thursday night at the KFC Yum! Center. The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra, available on the ESPN app.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.