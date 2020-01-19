Jackets Fall to Boston College, 55-48

BOX SCORE (PDF)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech staged a late fourth quarter rally, but fell short against Boston College, dropping their first home game of the season, 55-48, Sunday afternoon. The win moved Tech to 14-4 overall and 5-2 in ACC play.

How It Happened

Georgia Tech fell behind early and was never able to take control of the game as Boston College sprinted out with a 9-2 spurt in the first quarter. Tech came within two points in the first quarter, but the Eagles held a 31-25 lead at halftime after leading by as many as 13 points in the first half.

Lorela Cubaj completed the three-point play to open the third quarter before Lotta-Maj Lahtinen hit a free throw to pull Tech within 31-29, but the Eagles answered back, regaining a 10-point lead in the frame. Trailing by 13, 52-39, with 4:43 to play in the game, Tech put together a 9-0 run to setup a 52-48 tally with less than a minute on the clock, but Boston College finished strong at the free throw line to seal the 55-48 win.

For the game, Tech shot 25.9 percent (14-54) and 56.3 percent (18-32) from the free throw line. Jasmine Carson and Lahtinen each scored 10 points on the afternoon to lead Tech offensively. Boston College shot 42.0 percent (21-50) from the floor and 43.5 percent (10-23) from the charity stripe. Taylor Soule led the Eagles with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Tech dropped the rebounding battle, 41-38, and committed 17 turnovers.

“I thought Boston College came in here and just took it to us and we never responded,” said head coach Nell Fortner. “I give them all the credit for setting the tone of what this game was going to be about – and that was toughness and scrappiness. We just didn’t respond well and we never reacted well to it and lost the game. We’ve got to get back at it. We’ve got a tough one coming in on Thursday in North Carolina.”

Next Up

Georgia Tech continues this homestand on Thursday, Jan. 23 welcoming North Carolina. Tip is slated for 6 p.m. on RSN.

