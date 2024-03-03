Jackets Fall Late, Drop Series to UGA

Box Score (.pdf)

THE FLATS – Despite a fine start from RHP Logan McGuire and a mammoth home run from Matthew Ellis, eight runs over the final three innings proved too much to overcome as Georgia Tech baseball fell 11-9 to Georgia on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.

The Yellow Jackets (7-3) got five innings and a career-high nine strikeouts out of McGuire, who allowed just two runs on three hits, but Tech would have nine runs score against its bullpen (RHP Riley Stanford, RHP Ben King, RHP Dawson Brown, RHP Dawson Brown and LHP Cam Jones), five of them in the fifth to bring the Bulldogs (10-1) within one.

Jones (1-1), who pitched for the second consecutive day, worked seven outs before three runs crossed against him in the ninth.

At the plate, Tech scored in four-straight innings from the third to the sixth, ignited by a two-run homer from Ellis. The Jackets were led by Mike Becchetti, who went 3-for-6 with an RBI. Freshman Ryan Jaros also had two hits with a double and two RBI, as did freshman Drew Burress, who had a double.

UGA was led by Kolby Branch, who went 2-for-4 for three RBI. RHP Josh Roberge (2-0) got the win in relief, pitching an inning scoreless.

Georgia Tech baseball returns to action on Tuesday, March 5 against Northeastern at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

