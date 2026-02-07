Jackets Fall in Road Match at South Carolina Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Despite a resilient rally including sending four of the six singles matches to a third set, Georgia Tech women’s tennis were dealt a 4-1 road defeat to South Carolina Saturday.

Taly Licht captured the lone singles win for the Jackets Saturday in a 5-7, 7-6, 6-2 victory over Helena Buchwald. No. 47 Alejandra Cruz was handed her first loss of the spring to No. 80 Kaitlyn Carnicella 6-1, 6-1. Seri Nayuki fell to Jane Dunyon, 6-3, 7-5. Olivia Carneiro lost to Taylor Goetz, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Sabritt Dozier came one game within victory over Jana Stojanova, 6-7, 7-5, 5-2, before the stoppage for clinch. Given Roach was also on a third set in her match against Sara Borkop, 7-6, 3-6, 3-3.

Roach and Eleni Karantali earned the first Tech win of the afternoon, defeating Stojanova and Borkop, 6-4. Carneiro and Dozier dropped their doubles match to the 37th-ranked duo of Lauren Friedman and Buchwald, 6-2. South Carolina’s Dunyon and Carnicella got past Tech’s Cruz and Nayuki to take the doubles point.

Full Results:

Doubles

Jane Dunyon/Kaitlyn Carnicella (SC) def. Alejandra Cruz/Seri Nayuki (GT) 7-5

No. 37 Lauren Friedman/Helena Buchwald (SC) def. Olivia Carneiro/Sabritt Dozier (GT) 6-2

Given Roach/Eleni Karantali (GT) def. Jana Stojanova/Sara Borkop (SC) 6-4

Order of finish: 2,3,1

Singles

No. 80 Kaitlyn Carnicella (SC) def. No. 48 Alejandra Cruz (GT) 6-1, 6-1

Taly Licht (GT) def. Helena Buchwald (SC) 5-7, 7-6, 6-2

Given Roach (GT) vs. Sara Borkop (SC) 7-6, 3-6, 3-3

Taylor Goetz (SC) def. Olivia Carneiro (GT) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3

Jane Dunyon (SC) def. Seri Nayuki (GT) 6-3, 7-5

Sabritt Dozier (GT) vs. Jana Stojanova (SC) 6-7, 7-5, 5-2

Order of finish: 1,5,2,4

The Jackets return to Ken Byers Tennis Complex Saturday, Feb. 14 for a doubleheader against Mississippi State and Rutgers beginning at 11 a.m. Admission is free for all 2026 Georgia Tech women’s tennis matches.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com