Jackets Fall in Overtime at Virginia Tech, 64-61

BOX SCORE (PDF)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Georgia Tech led by three with 20 seconds to play, but Virginia Tech hit a three-pointer with 13.3 on the clock to force overtime. The Hokies outscored the Yellow Jackets, 9-6, in the extra period to claim the 64-61 win. The loss moved Georgia Tech to 16-9 overall and 7-7 in ACC play.

How It Happened

Georgia Tech grabbed its first lead of the game on a three-pointer from Jasmine Carson before Lotta-Maj Lahtinen rattled in a triple to give the Jackets a 12-8 edge with 3:16 left in the first. GT extended its lead out to nine points, opening the second frame with a 10-2 spurt to lead 22-13 with 2:36 remaining in the stanza. The teams traded baskets over the remainder of the quarter before the Hokies hit a triple as time expired to setup a 26-20 Georgia Tech lead at halftime.

Virginia Tech opened the second half with an 11-4 run, fueled by a trio of three-pointers, to regain a 31-30 edge, forcing the Jackets to call a timeout. Georgia Tech responded opening a 40-35 advantage with 2:47 to play before VT hit a three-pointer with two seconds left to hold a narrow 47-44 lead entering the final period of regulation.

The Jackets held the Hokies without a field goal through nine-and-a-half minutes of the fourth quarter, limiting VT to a 3-of-5 effort from the charity stripe and led by as many as five points in the period before VT knotted the score with 13.3 seconds on the clock to force overtime. The Hokies opened overtime with a 7-0 run, but Francesca Pan answered with six unanswered points to pull GT within one, 62-61, with 1:20 to play. GT couldn’t get another one to fall as VT closed the game going 2-for-4 at the free throw line for the win.

The Yellow Jackets shot 44.1 percent from the field and went 6-of-8 at the free throw line, while the Hokies shot 38.1 percent from the floor and 45.0 percent (9-20) from three-point range. Pan led all scorers with 19 points, followed by Fletcher with a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds. Tech won the battle on the glass, 40-35, paced by Fletcher. GT committed 20 turnovers as VT converted the miscues into 21 points.

Next Up

Georgia Tech continues this road swing making the trip to No. 4 NC State on Sunday, Feb. 16. Tip in Raleigh is slated for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com