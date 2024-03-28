Jackets Fall in Game 1 vs. BC

Box Score (.pdf)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball was unable to get the big hit when it needed, falling to Boston College, 10-3, on Thursday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (16-8, 3-4 ACC) were cold offensively to start, despite recording 10 hits on the night, but were held to just 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position to stall momentum.

The Eagles (13-11, 3-7 ACC) got up early, scoring two runs in four of the first five innings to start the game before cooling off. Tech responded in the fifth and sixth with Parker Brosius scoring on a wild pitch and Cam Jones driving in Drew Burress on an RBI single. Jones would drive in Burress again in the ninth.

Jones led the day, finishing 4-for-5 with two RBI. Trey Yunger also finished with two hits.

On the mound, RHP Carson Balled (2-2) took the tough-luck loss, allowing three earned runs in 1.1 innings to start. RHP Mason Patel had four runs score against him before the combination of RHP Dawson Brown, RHP Michal Kovala, LHP Camron Hill, RHP Terry Busse and RHP Demitri Diamant allowed just one earned run over the final 4.2 innings.

Boston College was led by Patrick Roche, who had three hits, a home run and three RBI. RHP Evan Moore (1-0) got the win, allowing two runs on four hits in 2.0 innings.

Georgia Tech continues its series on Friday, March 29 against Boston College. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

