Jackets Fall in 3-1 Duel with Georgia

Box Score (.pdf)

THE FLATS – Despite a pitching duel and another quality start from starter RHP Aeden Finateri, Georgia Tech baseball was unable to get the big hit when it needed it, falling 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at Foley Field.

The Yellow Jackets (7-2) had 12 at-bats with runners in scoring position but were unable to get the big hit they needed it to bring in a run. Conversely, Tech was able to hold the Bulldogs (9-1) to just eight opportunities with RISP and just one hit among them as the pitchers ruled the day.

Finateri pitched the second quality start of the season when he went 6.0 inning and allowed just one run on four hits with three strikeouts. RHP Tate McKee (0-1) and LHP Cam Jones relieved with an inning apiece and had a run scored apiece.

Offensively, Tech had four hits overall. Parker Brosius’ first career home run provided Tech’s lone run. Battling until the end, the Jackets had the tying run at first with Jones at the plate as the go-ahead run and were just unable to convert.

UGA was led by Tre Phelps, who went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI. RHP Josh Roberge (1-0) got the win an inning hitless in relief.

Georgia Tech and UGA conclude their weekend series on Sunday, March 3 in the 21st annual Spring Classic For the Kids at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, Ga. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. and can be heard on WREK 91.1 FM and the Georgia Tech Gameday App.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.