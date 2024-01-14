Jackets Fall at Duke, 84-46

DURHAM, N.C. – Kara Dunn and Ariadna Termis both contributed double-figures, but Georgia Tech women’s basketball dropped an 84-46 decision at Duke on Sunday. Termis finished with a career-high 12 points, while Dunn logged her 10th consecutive game scoring in double-figures.

Neither team led by more than two possessions in the first quarter, but Duke (11-5, 3-2 ACC) launched three consecutive triples in the middle of the second frame to take a 29-18 lead. Dunn would snap the four-minute scoring drought for the Jackets (12-5, 3-2 ACC) at the free throw line and combine with Termis to close Tech’s offense in the half for a 36-24 Duke lead at intermission. Termis set a new career-high in scoring just in the opening 20 minutes, leading the Jackets with 10 points, hitting a personal-best two three-pointers. Duke used a 9-0 run in less than a two-minute span early in the third quarter to pull away and maintained control the remainder of the game.

For the game, Duke hit 13 three-pointers for a 59.1 percent efficiency and converted 50.0 percent of its field goal attempts. Oluchi Okananwa led the Blue Devils with 21 points and was one of four in double-figures.

Dunn led the Jackets offensively with 14 points, followed by Termis with 12. Overall, Tech shot 34.7 percent from the field and hit six three-pointers. Tech dropped the battle on the glass, 42-21, and had 17 miscues in the game.

Georgia Tech returns to action on Thursday, Jan. 18, to open a two-game homestand beginning with North Carolina. Tip is slated for 6 p.m. on ACC Network.

