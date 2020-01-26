Jackets Fall at Duke, 58-46

DURHAM, N.C. – Georgia Tech retook the lead in the third quarter, but Duke answered with a run of its own to capture a 58-46 win Sunday afternoon in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Three Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures led by Lotta-Maj Lahtinen with 12 points. The loss dropped Tech to 14-6 overall and 5-4 in ACC play.

How It Happened

Duke opened with a quick 5-0 spurt in the game and took a 7-2 lead with just over four minutes expired on the clock before Lorela Cubaj hit her second bucket of the afternoon to spark a 12-2 run to close the opening frame. Tech led 14-9 following the first 10 minutes paced by five points from Francesca Pan, but Duke dominated the second frame, using a 24-9 quarter to lead 33-23 at halftime.

Coming out of halftime trailing by 10 points, the Jackets broke open a 14-2 run fueled by six points from Kierra Fletcher to erase their deficit and retake the lead, 37-35, with 5:03 to play in the third quarter. But after Duke was forced to call a timeout, the Blue Devils answered with a 13-5 run to close the quarter and lead 48-42 entering the final 10 minutes. In a low-scoring fourth quarter, Duke held Tech to just four points with a 10-4 period to seal the win 58-46.