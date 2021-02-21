Jackets Fall at Boston College, 49-43

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Nerea Hermosa recorded her first career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as Georgia Tech dropped a 49-43 decision at Boston College Sunday afternoon.

The Jackets (13-6, 11-5 ACC) scored a season-low 20 points in the first half in Chestnut Hill, fueled by 10 points from Hermosa. Both teams shot under 35 percent from the field, but the Eagles (6-10, 2-10 ACC) scored eight points off eight offensive rebounds, leading overall on the glass, 22-17. BC led by as many as seven points in the first half.

Tech regrouped in the third quarter, winning the frame, 21-12, to lead by as many as seven in the period. Kierra Fletcher scored five points in the period, but Boston College posted a 6-0 run to knot the score at 41-all at the fourth quarter media timeout with 4:42 remaining. Tech was held scoreless in the fourth, with the exception of a pair of free throws from Loyal McQueen at the 4:15 mark, going 0-for-12 from the field. Boston College answered scoring 12 points to take the win.

For the game, Tech shot 31.4 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from the free throw line. Hermosa and Lorela Cubaj combined to secure 25 rebounds as Tech narrowly won the battle on the glass, 38-37. Cameron Swartz led BC with 23 points, followed by Taylor Soule with 13.

Tech plays its final regular season road game at North Carolina on Thursday, Feb. 25. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra in Chapel Hill, N.C.

