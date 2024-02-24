Jackets Face Wake Forest on Sunday for Senior Day

GEORGIA TECH (15-13, 6-10 ACC) vs. WAKE FOREST (5-22, 1-14 ACC)

Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024 | 2:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion

Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Andy Demetra, Fallon Stokes)

Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)

Street Promotions: Senior Day – Georgia Tech’s senior class will be recognized prior to tip-off; Postgame autographs with the team; Kids admission is free with the purchase of an adult ticket.



Georgia Tech plays its final regular season home game on Sunday, welcoming Wake Forest for the second meeting this season. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a tough loss to No. 20 Louisville on Thursday, dropping an 80-62 decision to open the homestand. Kara Dunn led a trio of Jackets in double-figures with 17 points. She nearly missed a double-double with nine rebounds.

Wake Forest is coming off its first ACC win of the season at Pittsburgh, pocketing a 65-50 decision on the road to snap a 14-game losing streak. Kate Deeble led the way with a game-high 20 points, while Kaia Harrison followed with 14 points. The Demon Deacons hit 10 three-pointers in the game led by a perfect 5-for-5 effort from Deeble beyond the arc. Elise Williams paces the Demon Deacons, averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech captured the first win against Wake Forest this season in early February, taking a 58-55 decision in Winston-Salem. Tonie Morgan led the Jackets with 22 points, followed by Kayla Blackshear with 18 points. The win improved Tech’s lead in the all-time series to 51-28. The Yellow Jackets have now taken five of the past six meetings and lead the series in Atlanta, 27-7. Tech took last year’s meeting in McCamish Pavilion, 63-55.

THE TIP-OFF

Georgia Tech is led offensively by Kara Dunn who averages 16.0 points per game. Dunn ranks 10th overall in scoring in the ACC and is 10th in scoring in ACC games only.

In conference games only, Georgia Tech boasts two players in the top 20 in scoring – Kara Dunn (10 th ) and Tonie Morgan (13 th ).

) and Tonie Morgan (13 ). Tech also boasts two players in the top 20 in rebounding in the ACC in overall games – Tonie Morgan (14 th ) and Kayla Blackshear (16 th ).

) and Kayla Blackshear (16 ). The pair also rank in ACC games only in rebounding with Kayla Blackshear tied for 16 th and Tonie Morgan at 20th.

and Tonie Morgan at 20th. Tonie Morgan is one of two players in the league to rank in the top 15 in rebounding and assists. Morgan is 14 th in rebounding and 5 th in assists in overall games.

in rebounding and 5 in assists in overall games. Leading Tech from three-point distance, freshman Rusne Augustinaite is shooting 36.7 percent from long range, helping highlight her strong inaugural collegiate campaign. Augustinaite ranks fifth overall in the ACC in three-point field goals made and is 9th in ACC games only.

Augustinaite is the only freshman in the league to rank in the top 5 in 3-point field goals made at No. 5 in all games.

As a team, Georgia Tech ranks fourth in the ACC in assists, averaging 15.71 assists per game. Virginia Tech leads the league at 17.31 assists per game, followed by Notre Dame at 16.46 and Virginia at 16.35.

