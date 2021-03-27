Jackets Face South Carolina in Sweet 16 Sunday

NCAA TOURNAMENT SWEET 16 WHO: No. 6/5 South Carolina (24-4) vs. Georgia Tech (17-8) WHEN : Sunday, March 28 – 1 p.m. EST WHERE : Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas TV : ABC RADIO : WREK 91.1 FM MEDIA CENTER : Click Here LIVE STATS : Click Here MEDIA AVAILABILITY: Click Here NCAA TOURNAMENT DIGITAL PROGRAM : Click Here

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball makes its second program appearance in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on Sunday, facing off against top-seeded South Carolina in the Hemisfair Region. The Yellow Jackets and Gamecocks tip-off at 1 p.m. EST in the Alamodome on ABC.

Sunday’s Matchup: Georgia Tech and South Carolina are meeting for the first time in program history on Sunday. The Yellow Jackets are making their second appearance in the Sweet 16, while the Gamecocks are making their 11th and are 4-6 all-time in the Sweet 16.

Georgia Tech Update: The Yellow Jackets (17-8 overall, 12-6 ACC) secured its second-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, routing West Virginia in second round action, 73-56. Three Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures, paced by 22 points from Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, 21 points from Lorela Cubaj and 14 points from Kierra Fletcher. Cubaj notched her fourth straight double-double behind 12 a game-high 12 rebounds. Tech is 0-1 when competing in the Sweet 16, having made its lone appearance in 2012, falling to No. 1 Baylor.

Georgia Tech NCAA Tournament History: Georgia Tech’s 2021 berth into the NCAA Tournament marks the 10th appearance by the Yellow Jackets. Tech made its first appearance in 1993, but would not return again until 2003. From 2007-2012, the Jackets made six consecutive NCAA Tournaments, highlighted by the program’s first-ever run to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2012. Georgia Tech’s highest seeding in the NCAA Tournament has been No. 4 in 2012.

The Jackets have won four first round games dating back to 2007 and were 2-3 in the round of 32 entering the tournament. In Tech’s last NCAA Tournament in 2014, the Jackets fell to No. 7-seed LSU in the first round.

South Carolina Update: A No. 1 seed, South Carolina (24-4, 14-2 SEC) upended Mercer and Oregon State in the first two rounds to secure its seventh-straight appearance in the Sweet 16. The Gamecocks earned a No. 1 seed for the fifth time in the last seven tournaments and are guided by The Athletic National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston who is averaging 19.4 points and 11.8 rebounds per game in the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament combined.

