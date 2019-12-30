Jackets Face No. 17 Florida State on the Road

Complete game notes | Coach Pastner audio | Watch online | Listen

THE FLATS – Continuing a stretch of five consecutive games away from home, Georgia Tech resumes Atlantic Coast Conference play Tuesday at No. 17 Florida State. Tip time is at noon at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee.

Tech (6-6. 1-1 ACC), in its fourth season under head coach Josh Pastner, won two of three games at the Diamond Head Classic which concluded on Christmas Day. The Yellow Jackets captured third place by defeating host Hawai’i, 70-53, following a semifinal loss to Houston (70-59) and an opening-round win over Boise State (74-60). Tech is 3-3 away from home this season, including an 83-81 overtime victory at NC State to open the season.

Florida State (11-2, 1-1 ACC), in its 18th season under head coach Leonard Hamilton, has won its last four games, including an 88-71 homecourt win over North Alabama Saturday. The streak began with a 72-53 victory over Clemson on Dec. 8. The Seminoles are 7-0 at home, and their only losses this season came at Pittsburgh to open the season (63-61), and at Indiana on Dec. 3 (80-64).

Tuesday’s game will be televised live on ESPNU. Live streaming is available through the ESPN app. Radio coverage of Tech’s games is provided through Learfield IMG College, airing in Atlanta on 680 AM and 93.7 FM the Fan and through the TuneIn app. The Tech broadcast is also available on satellite radio (XM ch. 380, internet ch. 970).