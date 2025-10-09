Jackets Enjoy Strong Start to ITA Regionals Main Draw

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team earned five wins in main draw play on the second day of action at the 2025 ITA Southeast Regional Championships.

In singles play, Christophe Clement began his championship run with a dominant 6-2, 6-3 win, while Jonathan Irwanto stormed back from a set down to win 12 of the final 17 games and sealed the victory. Gianluca Carlini went toe-to-toe with the No. 103 player in the nation, including a gutsy second-set tiebreaker, but dropped in three sets.

Elias Shokry and Hidde Schoenmakers each needed back-to-back wins to qualify into the main draw and made good on their momentum with a pair of straight-set victories. Shokry claimed his first-career ranked win over former Yellow Jacket Gabriele Brancatelli.

In doubles play, Shokry and Irwanto pulled out a quality performance in the first round to win 8-4 before Schoenmakers and Richard Biagiotti came up short in their matchup. Shokry and Irwanto split the day after a second round defeat.

Tech’s highest-ranked pairing of Clement and Carlini found a way through the match tiebreaker to win 8-7 (5). Clement and Carlini have won two of three matches to start the year, all matches coming in ITA fall events.

The second day of main draw action will continue tomorrow with four singles entries and one doubles entry looking to advance deeper into each championship.

ITA Southeast Regional Championships – Singles Main Draw – First Round

Jonathan Irwanto (GT) def. Paul Colin (UCF) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

#103 William Jansen (UGA) def. Gianluca Carlini (GT) 6-3, 6-7 (8), 7-5

#53 Christophe Clement (GT) def. Davis Taylor (GEOSOU) 6-2, 6-3

Elias Shorky (GT) def. #113 Gabriele Brancatelli (FSU) 6-4, 6-3

Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) def. Derrick Chen (UGA) 6-2, 7-5

ITA Southeast Regional Championships – Doubles Main Draw – First Round

Elias Shokry/Jonathan Irwanto (GT) def. Hugo Magnusson/Pablo Paternostro (FGCU) 8-4

Aryan Singh/Gabriele Datei (GSU) def. Hidde Schoenmakers/Richard Biagiotti (GT) 8-6

ITA Southeast Regional Championships – Doubles Main Draw – Second Round

Marek Pazdera/Mark Havlicek (FAU) def. Elias Shokry/Jonathan Irwanto (GT) 8-5

#66 Christophe Clement/Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Maximilian Mroz/Ettore Danesi (USF) 8-7 (5)

