Jackets Enjoy Strong First Day in Rome

ROME, Ga. – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team recorded 11 wins through the first day of individual matches at the Rome Collegiate Invite on Friday.

The day began with a slate of doubles matches with GT finding its footing early. New Yellow Jackets Jonathan Irwanto and Hidde Schoenmakers dished out a 6-4 win before Elias Shokry and Gianluca Carlini controlled their match over a Middle Tennessee pairing 6-3. Owen DeMuth and Richard Biagiotti dropped a tight match 7-5.

In singles play, Biagiotti and Irwanto each cruised to dominant victories. Biagiotti returned to winning ways with a 6-2, 6-0 win before blanking his opponent in the next match 6-0, 6-0 with both wins over Middle Tennessee players. Irwanto performed well with a 6-2, 6-0 performance before piecing together a 6-4, 6-2 victory to close out his day.

Carlini also won both of his matches over Middle Tennessee and Kennesaw State players while Shokry pulled through a three-set tiebreaker for his lone singles match of the day. Schoenmakers and DeMuth each rebounded from straight-set defeats with convincing straight-set victories to finish the second round of play.

The team will continue through the weekend with another slate of singles and doubles matches.

Doubles Session 1

Jonathan Irwanto/Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) def. Jonasz Dziopak/Antoine Mayoral (MIDTN) 6-4

Elias Shokry/Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Freddy Murray/Eric Crivei (MIDTN) 6-3

Leon Peranovic/Nathan Walters (KENNST) def. Owen DeMuth/Richard Biagiotti (GT) 7-5

Singles Session 1

Elias Shokry (GT) def. Birtan Duran (MIDTN) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5)

Antoine Mayoral (MIDTN) def. Owen DeMuth (GT) 6-1, 6-4

Jonathan Irwanto (GT) def. Jonasz Dziopak (MIDTN) 6-2, 6-0

Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Rich LaLance (MIDTN) 6-2, 6-0

Freddy Murray (MIDTN) def. Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) 6-1, 6-2

Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Eric Crivei (MIDTN) 6-4, 6-2

Singles Session 2

Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Ben Hudson (KENNST) 7-5, 6-3

Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Antoine Mayoral (MIDTN) 6-0, 6-0

Jonathan Irwanto (GT) def. Vanja Hodzic (FAU) 6-4, 6-2

Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) def. Jan Kusy (FAU) 6-2, 6-4

Owen DeMuth (GT) def. Nathan Walters (KENNST) 6-4, 6-3

