Jackets Drop Series Opener Against the Cardinals, 8-5

LOUISVILLE, KY – Georgia Tech softball (19-18, 5-8 ACC) was unable to pull off the comeback win on Friday night as the Yellow Jackets fell 8-5 in Friday night’s series opener against Louisville (27-7, 4-3 ACC).

QUICK HITS

In her 19 th start of the season, 24 th appearance of the season, Madalyn Johnson faced 14 batters across 3.0 innings of work.

start of the season, 24 appearance of the season, faced 14 batters across 3.0 innings of work. Makayla Coffield made her 14 th relief appearance, 16 th appearance of the season, as she recorded two strikeouts against six batters faced through 1.0 innings of work.

made her 14 relief appearance, 16 appearance of the season, as she recorded two strikeouts against six batters faced through 1.0 innings of work. Kenley Hilleary made her 19 th relief appearance, 21 st appearance of the season, and recorded two strikeouts against 10 batters faced across 2.0 innings pitched.

made her 19 relief appearance, 21 appearance of the season, and recorded two strikeouts against 10 batters faced across 2.0 innings pitched. Friday’s appearance marked Hilleary’s eighth appearance in Tech’s last nine games.

Alyssa Willer led Tech’s offense with two hits while Holly Medina, Gracyn Tucker, and Madi Duffel all recorded one hit each.

led Tech’s offense with two hits while and all recorded one hit each. Willer continues to lead the team through the season in multi-hit games as she reached 13 multi-hit games this season in the series opener against Louisville.

Medina and Tucker finished the Friday contest with two RBI respectively, bringing them both to five multi-RBI games each this season.

Tucker’s one hit was a clutch one as she slammed her ninth home run of the season during the fourth inning. The red-shirt sophomore is tied with Addison Leschber for most home runs this season.

for most home runs this season. Tucker sits just two hits shy of 100 career hits as well as two home runs shy of 25 career home runs.

Willer helps lead Tech alongside Leschber as they both share the longest active reaches safely streak of nine games.

The Friday night game marks the first road meeting between Tech and Louisville since the 2022 meeting.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Louisville scored the first run of the night in the bottom of the second after a triple advanced both runners, including sending the runner home from second.

The Cardinals extended their lead to three runs with an addition two runs on four hits in the bottom of the third.

Tech was able to get on the board in the top of the fourth thanks to Tucker’s ninth home run of the season slammed over right field off a 1-1 count.

The Yellow Jackets went on to take the lead in the top of the fifth after Coffield caught two Cardinals swinging in the bottom of the fourth.

A pair of walks combined with a single up the middle loaded the bases before Medina’s single to center field sent two runners across for Tech. In her second at-bat of the night, Tucker grounded out to third base, but gave Willer enough time to safely reach home for the go ahead run. Tech went on to close out the top of the fifth with one final run scored by Medina which came through during a Louisville error.

Louisville responded with five runs on two hits as three batters were also walked. With the bases loaded back-to-back walks tied the score 5-5 before a triple down the right field line was enough to send the other three runners on base home for the 8-5 lead.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets remain in Kentucky to play Louisville in the remaining two games of the series on Saturday and Sunday. Both of the remaining games in the series are set to be streamed on ACCNX.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.