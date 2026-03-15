Jackets Drop Series Finale Against No. 14 Virginia, 5-1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – Georgia Tech softball (17-13, 5-4 ACC) dropped its second ACC series of the season after a 5-1 finish in Sunday’s final game against No. 14 Virginia (25-3, 4-2 ACC).

QUICK HITS

Madalyn Johnson made her 14 th start of the season, 19 th appearance, on Sunday afternoon and recorded six strikeouts across her 4.0 innings pitched.

made her 14 start of the season, 19 appearance, on Sunday afternoon and recorded six strikeouts across her 4.0 innings pitched. Johnson continues to lead Tech’s pitching staff in appearances (18), starts (13), strikeouts (72), and innings pitched (80.0).

Makayla Coffield made her ninth relief appearance, 11 th appearance of the season, as she relieved Johnson in the fourth inning.

made her ninth relief appearance, 11 appearance of the season, as she relieved Johnson in the fourth inning. Kenley Hilleary made her 13 th relief appearance, 15 th appearance of the season, facing the final three batters on six pitches in 1.0 innings of work.

made her 13 relief appearance, 15 appearance of the season, facing the final three batters on six pitches in 1.0 innings of work. Hilleary’s 13 relief appearances are the most of any Yellow Jacket this season while her 15 total appearances are the second most of any Tech pitcher this season.

Addison Leschber scored Tech’s one run on Sunday bringing her to 11 runs this season.

scored Tech’s one run on Sunday bringing her to 11 runs this season. Leschber’s run came through with the help of Gracyn Tucker who now has 13 walks on the season, three of which game on Sunday against Virginia.

who now has 13 walks on the season, three of which game on Sunday against Virginia. Tucker was also one of five Yellow Jackets to record a hit with Alyssa Willer leading the group with two hits.

leading the group with two hits. The pair of knocks marked Willer’s 12 multi-hit game of the season, the most of any Yellow Jacket so far this season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

A pair of singles and a sacrifice bunt were enough to get the Cavaliers on the board early as they posted one run in the bottom of the first to get things started.

UVA extended its lead in the bottom of the third, scoring two runs on one hit. The Cavaliers scored their first run of the inning off a double down the right field line advanced the runner on second home. Virginia’s final run of the inning came off a double steal where the runner from third reached home.

The Cavaliers capped their Sunday scoring with two final runs in the bottom of the fourth one via sac fly and one off of an infield single that advanced the runner home from second.

Tech scored its lone run of the game in the top of the fifth after loading up the bases before Tucker was walked, leading Leschber to score.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will remain on the road but come closer to home to take on No. 13 Georgia in Athens on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Tech will then return home to host No. 25 Duke in a three-game series March 20-22.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.