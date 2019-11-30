Jackets Fall in Season Finale

Final Stats (.html) | Final Stats (.pdf) | Postgame Notes | Postgame Quotes | Multimedia | Photo Gallery
THE FLATS — Georgia Tech trailed No. 4 Georgia 17-7 at halftime, but UGA’s depth proved to be too much for the Yellow Jackets in the second half of a 52-7 defeat on Saturday afternoon at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Despite playing without 13 players that were on its “Above The Line” chart this season and losing no fewer than two more during the course of the game, Georgia Tech competed valiantly against the fourth-ranked Bulldogs throughout the first half. The Yellow Jackets trailed 17-0 after one quarter but cut the deficit to 17-7 less than five minutes into the second period when senior tight end Tyler Davis caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from James Graham.
Georgia Tech had an opportunity to pull within one score late in the first half but missed a 27-yard field goal and went into halftime trailing 17-7. The Yellow Jackets limited Georgia to 0, 4, 0 and 22 yards on four of the Bulldogs’ seven first-half possessions to stay within striking distance. The Jackets also forced two of their season-high-tying three turnovers and recovered a beautifully designed onside kick in the opening half.
Georgia’s depth took over after halftime, as the Bulldogs wore down Tech’s defense and scored touchdowns on four of their five possessions of the second half to put the game out of reach for the Yellow Jackets.
With only eight seniors on its active roster on Saturday, Georgia Tech returns players that accounted for 100 percent of its passing yards, 99.9 percent of its rushing yards, 88 percent of its receiving yards and 93 percent of its scoring offensively, and 92 percent of its tackles, 93 percent of its tackles for loss, 95 percent of its sacks and 94 percent of its takeaways defensively next season.
Postgame Notes
Team
- Georgia Tech forced a season-high-tying three turnovers (prev.: 3 at Clemson, Aug. 29 and 3 vs. Pitt, Nov. 2).
- Georgia Tech’s onside kick recovery in the second quarter (kick by So. Brenton King, recovery by r-Fr. Jaylon King) was the Yellow Jackets’ first successful onside kick attempt since Oct. 31, 2015 at Virginia (kick by Harrison Butker, recovery by Corey Griffin).
Individual Notes
- Georgia Tech Sr. TE Tyler Davis’ 6-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter was the first touchdown scored by a GT tight end since Collin Peek’s 14-yard touchdown vs. Georgia on Nov. 24, 2007.
- While it was Davis’ only touchdown in his lone season at Georgia Tech, it was the eighth of his collegiate career. A graduate transfer from UConn, Davis had seven touchdown receptions in three seasons with the Huskies, including six last season (which was tied for the second-most by a tight end in UConn history).
- Georgia Tech Sr. TE Tyler Cooksey’s recovery of a muffed punt in the second quarter was first fumble recovery of his career.
- Georgia Tech So. LB Quez Jackson’s forced fumble in the second quarter was the first of his career.
- Georgia Tech r-Fr. DL Justice Dingle recovered Jackson’s forced fumble for his team-high third fumble recovery of the season.
- Georgia Tech Jr. LB David Curry’s forced fumble in the third quarter was his team-high-tying second of the season and the third of his career.
- Georgia Tech So. DB Tre Swilling recovered Curry’s forced fumble for the first fumble recovery of his career.
- Georgia Tech Jr. P Pressley Harvin III’s 13 punts traveled a total of 587 yards, the highest single-game total in school history (previous record: 553 yds. by Rodney Williams vs. Florida State, Oct. 18, 1997).
