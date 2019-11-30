Jackets Fall in Season Finale

Final Stats (.html) | Final Stats (.pdf) | Postgame Notes | Postgame Quotes | Multimedia | Photo Gallery

THE FLATS — Georgia Tech trailed No. 4 Georgia 17-7 at halftime, but UGA’s depth proved to be too much for the Yellow Jackets in the second half of a 52-7 defeat on Saturday afternoon at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Despite playing without 13 players that were on its “Above The Line” chart this season and losing no fewer than two more during the course of the game, Georgia Tech competed valiantly against the fourth-ranked Bulldogs throughout the first half. The Yellow Jackets trailed 17-0 after one quarter but cut the deficit to 17-7 less than five minutes into the second period when senior tight end Tyler Davis caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from James Graham.

Georgia Tech had an opportunity to pull within one score late in the first half but missed a 27-yard field goal and went into halftime trailing 17-7. The Yellow Jackets limited Georgia to 0, 4, 0 and 22 yards on four of the Bulldogs’ seven first-half possessions to stay within striking distance. The Jackets also forced two of their season-high-tying three turnovers and recovered a beautifully designed onside kick in the opening half.

Georgia’s depth took over after halftime, as the Bulldogs wore down Tech’s defense and scored touchdowns on four of their five possessions of the second half to put the game out of reach for the Yellow Jackets.

With only eight seniors on its active roster on Saturday, Georgia Tech returns players that accounted for 100 percent of its passing yards, 99.9 percent of its rushing yards, 88 percent of its receiving yards and 93 percent of its scoring offensively, and 92 percent of its tackles, 93 percent of its tackles for loss, 95 percent of its sacks and 94 percent of its takeaways defensively next season.