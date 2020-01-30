Jackets Drop Overtime Decision at Miami, 54-49

BOX SCORE (PDF)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Georgia Tech led by 18 at halftime, but shot 20.8 percent in the second half and fell at Miami, 54-49, in overtime Thursday night. The loss pushed Tech to 14-7 overall and 5-5 in ACC play.

How It Happened

The teams battled back-and-forth in the opening quarter before Tech closed the frame with a 10-0 run to lead 14-8 at the break. Fueled by nine points from Jasmine Carson and five from Lorela Cubaj, the Yellow Jackets dominated the second quarter, outscoring the Hurricanes, 18-6, in the period to hold a comfortable 32-14 lead at intermission.

Miami gained momentum in the second half, outscoring Tech 30-12 in the third and fourth quarters to force overtime. The Hurricanes came out of halftime and limited the Jackets to just four points in the third frame as Miami cut the score to single digits. The Jackets would lead by as many as six points in the fourth quarter, but out of the media break, Miami’s Mykea Gray hit a three-pointer to bring the score to 41-40. Kierra Fletcher and Nerea Hermosa combined to give Tech a 44-40 lead with 2:43 to play, but Endia Banks scored four unanswered points to close regulation and force overtime.

Hermosa and Francesca Pan opened with a 5-0 spurt in the extra period, but Miami held the Jackets scoreless thereafter and finished with a 10-0 run to seal the 54-49 win.

For the game, Tech shot 30.0 percent (20-66) from the floor was 5-for-6 from the charity stripe. Miami hit 32.7 percent (17-52) from the field and went 17-for-22 from the free throw line. Three Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures led by Jasmine Carson with 12 points, followed by Fletcher and Pan, each with 10 points. Tech dominated on the glass, winning the battle, 47-36, paced by eight boards each from Hermosa and Fletcher. Gray led the Hurricanes with 16 points.

Next Up

Georgia Tech returns to McCamish Pavilion to welcome Notre Dame on Sunday, Feb. 2. Tip is slated for 2 p.m. on ACC Network.

