Jackets Drop Heartbreaker to UGA in Extras

Box Score (.pdf)

ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia Tech baseball broke out to a 5-2 lead, but couldn’t hang on as No. 7 Georgia won in extra innings, 8-6, on Sunday night in the Athens Regional at Foley Field.

The Yellow Jackets (33-25) scored one in the first on a Matthew Ellis RBI single and four in the second, thanks largely to a three-run homer from Vahn Lackey, but the seventh-ranked Bulldogs (42-15) chipped away with runs in the fifth, eighth and ninth to force extras before scoring in the 10th.

Tech then battled to put the tying run on base in the bottom of the 10th, but wasn’t able to bring him home, scoring just one run on a sac fly by Ellis.

Overall, Ellis, Burress and Cam Jones led the way with two hits apiece.

Once again, Tech’s pitching performed admirably. RHP Mason Patel worked a season-long 4.1 innings, allowing just three runs on six hits. RHP Ben King then turned in two shutout innings before two runs crossed against RHP Logan McGuire in 1.2 innings.

Making his second appearance of the day, RHP Dawson Brown gutted out a terrific ninth, inheriting runners on and no outs and not surrendering a run. All three runs charged to RHP Riley Stanford (2-1) were unearned due to an errant throw on a sacrifice bunt.

UGA was led by Corey Collins, who had two hits and two RBI. RHP Chandler Marsh (2-0) got the win, pitching 1.1 innings in the ninth and 10th.

Multimedia:

Postgame Press Conference (Coach Hall, John Giesler, Ben King)

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.